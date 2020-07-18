Simon Lewis: Confessions of a Leeds United fan

A surprise package arrived last month. It came from the younger brother, he’d found a box of my stuff in his attic that formed a chronicle of a youth misspent following Leeds United up and down the train lines of England.

“They were in my loft — I thought I’d send you a few, keep you out of trouble for a while,” he explained as I gazed at the three programmes hand-picked from the boxful.

Arsenal away, Football League Division One, January 1982; Man City away, Canon League Division 2, April 1985; and Huddersfield at home, same division 11 months later.

They chart the slow decline of aonce-great club, already past the late-60s, early-70s prime recently revisited in sadness by the recent deaths of Norman Hunter, Trevor Cherry, and Jack Charlton.

Cherry and the Gray brothers, Frank and Eddie, were still on the teamsheet at Highbury in a contest that once would have occupied top billing but as page three of the programme reminded me was a slog between a home side in 10th, still above Spurs mind, and the visitors in 15th, four points above the bottom three.

It would quickly get worse. Relegation came that May and that day in north London looked a halcyon one by the time we pitched up at Maine Road on Easter Monday in ‘85. Eddie Gray had progressed from veteran player to rookie manager as we slid into Division Two and he was in charge against a table-topping City anchored by Mick McCarthy, naming his younger brother Frank and a 38-year-old Peter Lorimer alongside a bunch of kids including Denis Irwin and John Sheridan.

The youngsters gave hope but that potential would be realised elsewhere and the failure to return Leeds to the top flight made Gray another casualty in the cycle of under-achievement that has been the hallmark of the club rather than its rare troubling of the trophy engravers — promotion in 1990 and the last Division One title before the Premier League in 91-92, both under Howard Wilkinson.

Sure, David O’Leary’s “babies” caught the attention and gave Leeds fans a taste of what could be with a run to the Champions League semi-finals in 2001 but it was swiftly followed by financial implosion and relegation.

It is 16 years since the Premier League drop. There have been 15 managers (Dave Hockaday and Darko Milanic anyone?), six caretakers (three of whom were Neil Redfearn), four owners, two points deductions, and the ignominy of relegation to League One.

That is one long rollercoaster ride, and every season since has served as a microcosm of the bigger picture.

At least these days there appears to be a strange form of calm in the midst of the latest white-knuckle experience and, bizarrely, it emanates from the man known as El Loco.

To watch Leeds these past two seasons under Argentine head coach Marcelo Bielsa has been an extraordinary journey, perhaps best explained by the exchange of matchday messages with Child One.

Child Two had the good sense to bail on football from an early age. Child Three pays it lip service in the aim of humouring an ageing parent. The firstborn had little choice. He was dragged to Elland Road as a toddler and has suffered the consequences ever since.

Now aged 25, he once resorted to testing “Why did you make me support Leeds?” following a particularly brutal afternoon watching our “heroes”.

It has not been repeated for a while now, though it must surely have been tempting on Thursday as a 1-0 home win over Barnsley took Leeds to the brink of promotion. This was not vintage Bielsaball, the high-pressing, high-intensity, 90-minute attacking whirlwind that has captivated disciples such as Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino and has been eked from a Leeds squad that has differed only marginally from the players that the former Chile and Argentina, Marseille, and Bilbao manager inherited in the summer of 2018.

Since their return from lockdown, Leeds, profiting from the “murderball” sessions of non-stop, perpetual motion training games that Bielsa demands when there is no midweek match, have swept aside Fulham, Blackburn, and Stoke.

That was not in evidence on Thursday as the loss of defensive midfield linchpin Kalvin Phillips to a knee injury suffered in the nerve-jangling 1-0 win at Swansea the previous Sunday forced a reshuffle compounded by the early departure on a stretcher of winger Helder Costa.

Nor was it the irrepressible football Brentford have unleashed during an eight-match winning run that has threatened to reel both Leeds and West Brom into a three-way fight for the two automatic promotion spots.

It did, though leave Leeds just one point, ONE POINT, from grabbing one of those precious places but at the expense of shredded nerves among the Leeds supporters watching through their fingers from afar.

“This is shambolic,” Child One texted midway through the second half as Barnsley belied their struggle at the foot of the Championship table and threatened in wave after wave to cancel out a first-half own goal from Michael Sollbauer.

As it happens, a misfiring Leeds saw out a victory that left them five points clear of West Brom at the top with a six-point gap to Brentford in third.

With the weekend ahead and so many permutations across three games it seemed impossible to imagine anything quite so straightforward occurring as something going Leeds’ way.

Yet we should have learned by now, Child One and I. He’s been through the mill just like his old man, only for two decades instead of nearly five. Just when you invite gloom and doom, something actually does go your way.

Thanks to Huddersfield beating West Brom 20 miles down the way from Elland Road yesterday, there will be no more anguished texts and anxious nights; there’s no need to worry about Brentford at Stoke today, and who could give two hoots about old foes Derby away tomorrow afternoon?

Leeds are returning to the promised land.