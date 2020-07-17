World Cup winner Andre Schurrle retires at 29

“I don’t need the applause any more.”
World Cup winner Andre Schurrle retires at 29
Soccer – FIFA World Cup 2014 – Final – Germany v Argentina – Estadio do Maracana
Friday, July 17, 2020 - 14:39 PM
Carl Markham, PA

World Cup winner Andre Schurrle has announced his retirement from football at the age of 29.

The former Chelsea, Fulham and Bayer Leverkusen midfielder had his contract cancelled by Borussia Dortmund after coming to an agreement with the club this week despite having a year remaining.

“I want to let you know that I’m stepping away from playing professional football,” the former Germany international, who was part of the squad which won the World Cup in 2014, wrote on Instagram.

“On behalf of myself and my family I want to thank everybody who was a part of these phenomenal years.

“The support and love you shared with me was unbelievable and more I could have ever asked for. Now I’m ready and open for all the beautiful possibilities that are coming towards me.”

In an interview with German newspaper Der Speigel Schurrle added: “I don’t need the applause any more.

“The decision matured in me for a long time… the depths became deeper and the highlights less and less.”

More in this section

2020 Women's National League photocall Cork City help kick off Women's National League season
Manchester City v Watford - FA Cup Final - Wembley Stadium Pep Guardiola backs Mikel Arteta to lead Arsenal back to the top
Chelsea v Norwich City - Premier League - Stamford Bridge Frank Lampard denies Chelsea have unfair advantage over Manchester United
schurrleplace: uk

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up