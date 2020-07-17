FAI chair Roy Barrett says Marc MacSharry should 'check facts' after Dáil comments

FAI chairperson Roy Barrett has reacted strongly to comments made earlier in the day in Dáil Éireann by Fianna Fáil TD Marc MacSharry.

In a what was described as “a personal statement” issued through the FAI, Barrett said: “Firstly, I would like to put on public record my disappointment that Deputy MacSharry would make the following statement using Dáil privilege: ‘Instead of the corruption of the past, it will be a new form of corruption’. I find it objectionable that a deputy would use Dáil privilege to make a statement like that without fear of reproach.

“I would also like to inform Deputy MacSharry of the facts surrounding the vote taken on March 16th last by Council on a Proposed Resolution. The ballot paper presented to Council members read as follows:

“PROPOSED RESOLUTION “That pursuant to Article 3.8 of the Association's Articles of Association, that the Association and the Board of Management be and is hereby authorised by the Council to “(a) enter into the Amended Facility Agreement and any related documents, to borrow in excess of €1,270,000 under the Amended Facility Agreement to refinance certain existing obligations owing to BOI and to fund certain other general corporate working capital and other obligations of the Association, “(b) to incur the other borrowings contemplated by the Transaction to fund general working capital and other requirements of the Association and “(c) to have sole power and authority to decide and agree the terms of the Amended Facility Agreement and any other agreements required to give effect to the Transaction and any related documents, and the terms of such borrowings.

“On March 16th, the Council of the FAI, in a vote taken by email and observed by an independent third party, voted in favour of this resolution - 60 members of the 79-strong Council voted in favour of the proposed resolution, with no votes against.

“As the Deputy can see here, point (b) of the proposed resolution asked members to permit the Association and the Board of Management to: ‘Incur the other borrowings contemplated by the transaction to fund general working capital and other requirements of the Association’.

“The proposal, as accepted by Council on March 16th, gave the FAI full authority to pursue funding arrangements agreed with Government and the Association’s banking partner. No funds were drawn down from any of the parties involved before that Council vote.

“It is respectfully suggested that Deputy MacSharry checks his facts before he next decides to use Dáil privilege.

“As Chairperson of the Board of the FAI, I remain committed to the roadmap for the reform of the Association, the continued viability of the FAI, to improving the working environment for all our employees, to provide the support required by all of those engaged in the game of football at all levels across the country, and to all those supporters who just want to make our game better.

“I am available to receive any constructive input from any stakeholder.”