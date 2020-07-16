Kevin O'Connor's return brings another familiar face back to Cork City

Cork City have confirmed that Kevin O’Connor has rejoined the club until the end of the season.

O’Connor was an influential figure in John Caulfield’s City side which would go on to do the double in 2017, although, by the team claimed those honours, he and Sean Maguire had already decamped to Preston North End.

Now after a loan spell at Waterford, the club with which he originally began his senior career, the 25-year-old O’Connor says he is delighted to be back in the familiar surroundings of Bishopstown and Turner’s Cross.

“Cork is a second home to me, and it’s good to see a few old faces here,” he said.

“There are obviously only 13 games left so it’s going to be tough, it’s going to be a battle, but it’s the same for everybody in the league. We have to take it game by game and we need to try and maximise the amount of points we can take so we want to hit the ground running.”

City manager Neale Fenn has welcomed O’Connor’s addition to the squad, just a couple of days after the announcement that another familiar face, Graham Cummins, had returned to the club.

“I spoke shortly after the break about the need to bring some experience into the squad, and certainly Kevin O’Connor brings us that,” said Fenn.

“He knows the club well and he knows the league well, which was important to me. We needed that experience in such a young group, so I’m delighted that he agreed to come here. He’ll bring some experience and knowledge to our younger players."

Fenn added that he’s hopeful of making a few more additions before City return to league action when they host Bohemians on August 2.

“We have a couple of targets that we’re working on from outside the league, so hopefully we’ll be able to pull those off and add a little more quality to our squad,” he said.