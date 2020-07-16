Football rumours from the media

Football rumours from the media
Kalidou Koulibaly and Kyle Walker-Peters
Thursday, July 16, 2020 - 08:11 AM
PA Sport Staff

What the papers say

Previous valuations of 29-year-old Kalidou Koulibaly had him at £80 million but Manchester City have been offered him for just £65m. The Daily Mirror says Napoli have revised the price for the Senegal defender, with City keen for him to be in a centre-half partnering with Aymeric Laporte.

Southampton are worried one of their Premier League rivals will snatch Kyle Walker-Peters so want to secure his permanent signing soon, reports The Sun. The right-back has impressed since joining the Saints from Tottenham in January, though the deal does not allow Southampton the automatic right to buy the 23-year-old and interest in him continues to grow.

Bayern Munich’s Thiago Alcantara could be staying in red (Mike Egerton/PA)

A price has been set for Liverpool target Thiago Alcantara, according to the Daily Mirror which cites Germany’s Sport Bild. Bayern Munich want £36.2m for their former Barcelona midfielder, while there have also been reports he has agreed personal terms with the Reds. Liverpool do not, however, want to pay more than £18.1m for the 29-year-old Spain international.

Chelsea have been given a boost to their chances of signing Kai Havertz after Bayern Munich indicated they were no longer interested in the 21-year-old. The Daily Mail cites Sport Bild in reporting the Bundesliga side have moved on from the young midfielder, believing his Bayer Leverkusen release clause of £90m is too expensive.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Douglas Luiz: Pep Guardiola will bring Aston Villa’s Brazilian midfielder, 22, back to Manchester City, according to the Birmingham Mail.

Adam Lallana: Leicester, Brighton and Burnley are all keen on the 32-year midfielder who leaves Liverpool on a free transfer this summer, reports the Daily Star.

More in this section

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer File Photo Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hits out at fixture scheduling ahead of FA Cup semi-final
Mikel Arteta File Photo Mikel Arteta has ‘big concerns’ over size of Arsenal transfer kitty
Arsenal v Liverpool - Premier League - Emirates Stadium Lack of concentration cost Liverpool – Jurgen Klopp
gossipplace: uk

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up