Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Previous valuations of 29-year-old Kalidou Koulibaly had him at £80 million but Manchester City have been offered him for just £65m. The Daily Mirror says Napoli have revised the price for the Senegal defender, with City keen for him to be in a centre-half partnering with Aymeric Laporte.

Southampton are worried one of their Premier League rivals will snatch Kyle Walker-Peters so want to secure his permanent signing soon, reports The Sun. The right-back has impressed since joining the Saints from Tottenham in January, though the deal does not allow Southampton the automatic right to buy the 23-year-old and interest in him continues to grow.

Bayern Munich’s Thiago Alcantara could be staying in red (Mike Egerton/PA)

A price has been set for Liverpool target Thiago Alcantara, according to the Daily Mirror which cites Germany’s Sport Bild. Bayern Munich want £36.2m for their former Barcelona midfielder, while there have also been reports he has agreed personal terms with the Reds. Liverpool do not, however, want to pay more than £18.1m for the 29-year-old Spain international.

Chelsea have been given a boost to their chances of signing Kai Havertz after Bayern Munich indicated they were no longer interested in the 21-year-old. The Daily Mail cites Sport Bild in reporting the Bundesliga side have moved on from the young midfielder, believing his Bayer Leverkusen release clause of £90m is too expensive.

Social media round-up

Real Madrid 'ready to rip up Gareth Bale's contract and let him leave for free' https://t.co/4xCnCCRuqb — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) July 16, 2020

Christian Eriksen 'among 11 Inter Milan stars up for sale' months after Spurs transfer #THFC https://t.co/AOnpGZ8SAZ pic.twitter.com/25ZrzeQUaK — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) July 16, 2020

Players to watch

Douglas Luiz: Pep Guardiola will bring Aston Villa’s Brazilian midfielder, 22, back to Manchester City, according to the Birmingham Mail.

Adam Lallana: Leicester, Brighton and Burnley are all keen on the 32-year midfielder who leaves Liverpool on a free transfer this summer, reports the Daily Star.