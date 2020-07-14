Clive Tyldesley replaced by Sam Matterface as ITV’s lead commentator

Clive Tyldesley replaced by Sam Matterface as ITV’s lead commentator
Soccer – UEFA European Championship Qualifying – Group E – Slovenia v England – Stozice Stadium
Tuesday, July 14, 2020 - 09:51 AM
PA Sport Staff

Clive Tyldesley is being replaced as ITV’s lead commentator after 22 years in the position.

Tyledsley, who joined from the BBC in 1996, will be replaced by Sam Matterface at the start of next season, but will continue to work with the station.

Director of ITV Sport Nial Sloane said: “On behalf of ITV Sport, I would like to thank Clive for his superb work leading our commentary on some of the biggest occasions in world football throughout his outstanding career with us.

“We are very glad he will continue with us and look forward to working with him on many more occasions in the future.”

The 65-year-old switched channels in 1996 as he joined to be Brian Moore’s understudy, but got the main job after the 1998 World Cup.

He has narrated some of the most memorable moments of the last 25 years, including ‘that night in Barcelona’ when Manchester United won the Champions League and England’s run to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals.

Matterface, who is already part of ITV’s commentary stable, will step up to the main position, also keeping his role as radio station talkSPORT’s chief commentator.

More in this section

A view of the Turner's Cross pitch being watered ahead of the game 31/5/2016 Sport 'effectively behind closed doors' as lift in crowd limits postponed
Burnley v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League - Turf Moor Burnley snatch last-gasp point to dent Wolves’ Champions League chances
Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - St. James' Park Harry Kane brings up milestone as Jose Mourinho finally wins at St James’ Park
itvplace: uk

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up