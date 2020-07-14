Jurgen Klopp sends video to Adebayo Akinfenwa after Wycombe reach Championship

Jurgen Klopp sends video to Adebayo Akinfenwa after Wycombe reach Championship
Tuesday, July 14, 2020 - 07:51 AM
Max McLean, PA

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp sent Adebayo Akinfenwa a congratulatory video message after the forward helped Wycombe secure promotion to the Championship.

In 2016 Liverpool fan Akinfenwa asked managers to “hit me up on Whatsapp and get me a job” after helping Wimbledon secure promotion to League One, having said he believed he was “technically unemployed”.

After his Wycombe side beat Oxford 2-1 at Wembley on Monday evening, however, the striker proclaimed: “Let me tell you something, the only person who can hit me up on Whatsapp this time is Klopp, so we can celebrate together.”

And Liverpool’s first Premier League-winning boss duly obliged after some of his players, including captain Jordan Henderson, alerted him to Akinfenwa’s words.

“Congratulations, I watched the game and I didn’t see the post-match interviews but Hendo or my players told me that you want… to get in contact with me on Whatsapp,” Klopp said.

“Here we go: congratulations!

“I’m pretty sure you were your whole life at least a Championship player, and now finally you are there, well done. Great, great victory.

“Even in these strange times I hope you celebrate, appropriately!”

Akinfenwa shared a video of himself watching the message to his Twitter page, and afterwards said “Klopp, you’re a legend!”

And Klopp wasn’t the only member of the Anfield club to get in touch.

Virgil van Dijk tweeted “What a guy! Congrats big man!” while Henderson wrote “Congratulations big man!”

More in this section

Burnley v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League - Turf Moor Nuno urges Wolves to move on from Burnley disappointment in European battle
a3dced6d-c391-4876-8622-200fb6d97699.jpg Football rumours from the media
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer File Photo Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hits out at fixture scheduling ahead of FA Cup semi-final
league oneakinfenwaplace: uk

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up