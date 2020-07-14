Jurgen Klopp sends video to Adebayo Akinfenwa after Wycombe reach Championship

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp sent Adebayo Akinfenwa a congratulatory video message after the forward helped Wycombe secure promotion to the Championship.

In 2016 Liverpool fan Akinfenwa asked managers to “hit me up on Whatsapp and get me a job” after helping Wimbledon secure promotion to League One, having said he believed he was “technically unemployed”.

After his Wycombe side beat Oxford 2-1 at Wembley on Monday evening, however, the striker proclaimed: “Let me tell you something, the only person who can hit me up on Whatsapp this time is Klopp, so we can celebrate together.”

And Liverpool’s first Premier League-winning boss duly obliged after some of his players, including captain Jordan Henderson, alerted him to Akinfenwa’s words.

Are u crazyyyyyyy the man, the myth, the legend sent me a Watsapp. Today can’t get any better. Thank you Klopp #YNWA #Beast20 #BeastMode we did it #champHereWeCome 💪🏿🙏🏿💙 pic.twitter.com/9RgiKZkYt2 — daRealAAkinfenwa (@daRealAkinfenwa) July 13, 2020

“Congratulations, I watched the game and I didn’t see the post-match interviews but Hendo or my players told me that you want… to get in contact with me on Whatsapp,” Klopp said.

“Here we go: congratulations!

“I’m pretty sure you were your whole life at least a Championship player, and now finally you are there, well done. Great, great victory.

“Even in these strange times I hope you celebrate, appropriately!”

Akinfenwa shared a video of himself watching the message to his Twitter page, and afterwards said “Klopp, you’re a legend!”

And Klopp wasn’t the only member of the Anfield club to get in touch.

Virgil van Dijk tweeted “What a guy! Congrats big man!” while Henderson wrote “Congratulations big man!”