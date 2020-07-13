Manchester City’s two-season European ban lifted by CAS

Manchester City’s two-season European ban has been lifted by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

UEFA’s club financial control body (CFCB) sanctioned City in February for what it said was a breach of its Financial Fair Play (FFP) and club licensing regulations.

The CFCB said City had overstated sponsorship revenue in their accounts and in the break-even information submitted to UEFA between 2012 and 2016, and for failing to co-operate with its investigation.

City immediately signalled their intention to appeal, and CAS has now cleared them to compete in the Champions League next season and reduced a €30 million fine to €10m.