Manchester City’s two-season European ban lifted by CAS

Manchester City’s two-season European ban lifted by CAS
A general view of the Etihad Stadium, home of Manchester City. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.
Monday, July 13, 2020 - 09:40 AM
Jamie Gardner, PA

Manchester City’s two-season European ban has been lifted by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

UEFA’s club financial control body (CFCB) sanctioned City in February for what it said was a breach of its Financial Fair Play (FFP) and club licensing regulations.

The CFCB said City had overstated sponsorship revenue in their accounts and in the break-even information submitted to UEFA between 2012 and 2016, and for failing to co-operate with its investigation.

City immediately signalled their intention to appeal, and CAS has now cleared them to compete in the Champions League next season and reduced a €30 million fine to €10m.

More in this section

Burnley v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League - Turf Moor Nuno urges Wolves to move on from Burnley disappointment in European battle
a3dced6d-c391-4876-8622-200fb6d97699.jpg Football rumours from the media
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer File Photo Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hits out at fixture scheduling ahead of FA Cup semi-final

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up