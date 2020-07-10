LOI fixtures out Monday, no non-league sides in Cup

LOI fixtures out Monday, no non-league sides in Cup
 
Friday, July 10, 2020 - 17:34 PM
Liam Mackey

The fixture list for the resumed League of Ireland season will be issued on Monday while the FAI has also confirmed that this year’s FAI Cup will not feature non-league clubs.

The truncated league campaign will consist of two rounds of matches in total, including games played to date, and despite opposition from the majority of Premier Division clubs, promotion and relegation as scheduled at the start of the 2020 season.

Ahead of the release of the fixture list at 6pm on Monday, the FAI Cup first round draw will take place in Abbotstown at midday.

Due to the shortened season, the FAI Cup, as expected, will only have SSE Airtricity League clubs participating in this season's competition. All 19 clubs will be involved in the draw with first round three fixtures to be drawn out and the remaining 13 clubs set to receive byes. The draw will be live-streamed on the FAIreland Facebook page.

The domestic season is scheduled to restart on Friday, July 31 after the COVID-19 pandemic postponed all football activities in March.

