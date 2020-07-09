Arsenal's Joseph Olowu back with Cork City

Thursday, July 09, 2020 - 17:32 PM
Liam Mackey
Cork City's Joseph Olowu after a home game with Shelbourne.©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
Cork City's Joseph Olowu after a home game with Shelbourne.©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Loan signing Joseph Olowu is to stay with Cork City until the end of the season.

The central defender joined from Arsenal in February and, until football’s lockdown, had been due to return to the Premier League club in June. But agreement has now been reached to extend his loan at Turner's Cross to the end of the League of Ireland season which resumes on July 31st.

“Joseph came in quite late, but he was one of our better performers in the opening games of the season,” said City manager Neale Fenn. “We were pleased with how he was doing and felt he was progressing well but, as everyone knows, everything then ground to a halt.

“We’ve had a number of conversations with Arsenal during the shut-down, and they were very pleased with how he had been doing here, so they were happy for him to stay and try to continue the progress he had made in those first few games.”

Olowu also expressed delight at returning to Cork, saying: “I was enjoying my time at the club when the season was suspended. Everyone made me feel very welcome at the club, and I felt I was settling in well.

“It has been a frustrating few months, but I am very pleased that this is all sorted and I can focus on getting back on the pitch with the club for the rest of the season.”

