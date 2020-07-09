Alan Reynolds named as Ireland U21 assistant manager

Newly-appointed assistant manager Alan Reynolds during a Dundalk training session at Oriel Park last month. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Former Waterford boss Alan Reynolds has been appointed assistant to Republic of Ireland U21 manager Jim Crawford.

Reynolds will combine the role with coaching duties at Dundalk, where he recently joined Vinny Perth’s staff.

"Alan is a brilliant addition to the coaching staff and I'm delighted to have him on board as he will bring a wealth of experience to the position," said Crawford.

"He has achieved fantastic success during his playing and coaching career, having managed at an early age, and achieved promotion with Waterford in 2017 and a fourth-placed finish the season after.

"Also, the apprenticeship he has served as an assistant is really important having worked with Stephen (Kenny) in the past.

He has a great understanding of Stephen's philosophy that we're trying to bring in across the senior and Under-21 teams.

"We're an extended staff of the senior set-up and with John O'Shea having played with Keith Andrews and Damien Duff in the past, and me and Alan having worked with Stephen, it's fantastic to build such an experienced coaching staff across the two teams."

Reynolds, who this week has been replaced at the RSC by former international John Sheridan, said he was “absolutely thrilled” with his new appointment.

”I've kept an eye on the qualifying campaign and the development of the team over the past year, and it's an exciting time for the team," he said.

"It's a really exciting group of young players which are coming through and we're looking to keep up the momentum for the remaining three matches of the campaign.

"It will be my first taste of international football and there will be tough matches but I'm excited to get the chance to represent my country. It's important to keep my eye in, coaching day-to-day, with Dundalk and I really believe it is something which will benefit the Under-21s. It's an exciting opportunity and I can't wait for the football to restart soon."

The U21s are scheduled to return to action with a friendly against Slovenia on September 9 before facing into their remaining three qualifying matches, against Italy, Iceland, and Luxembourg, in October and November.