Ireland international Clare Shine is receiving assistance after missing person appeal

Ireland and Glasgow City star Clare Shine has been located, her club confirms.

The club had put out an appeal for assistance earlier today for any information on Shine's whereabouts.

“We have reassuring information about Clare’s whereabouts and she has assistance,” Glasgow City said in an update this evening.

“Thank you to everyone who helped. You made such a difference. We will say more when we can.”

“We have received information that Clare Shine is getting assistance,” the FAI said.

“Thank you to everyone who helped in raising awareness.”

Shine, from Douglas in Cork, previously played for Cork City and Douglas Hall.

More to follow