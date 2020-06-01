Coutinho keen on England return, claims agent

Ex-Liverpool attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho is "definitely" interested in a return to the Premier League at some point, according to the Brazil international's agent Kia Joorabchian.
Coutinho keen on England return, claims agent
Monday, June 01, 2020 - 03:22 AM
Simon Peach
Philippe Coutinho: Joined Bayern Munich on a season-long loan from Barcelona last summer. Picture: PA
Philippe Coutinho: Joined Bayern Munich on a season-long loan from Barcelona last summer. Picture: PA

Ex-Liverpool attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho is "definitely" interested in a return to the Premier League at some point, according to the Brazil international's agent Kia Joorabchian.

The 27-year-old made the switch from Jurgen Klopp's Reds to Barcelona for an eye-watering £142million in January 2018, signing a deal until 2023.

Coutinho failed to live up to expectations at the Nou Camp and joined Bayern Munich on a season-long loan last summer, but the German champions have reportedly decided against taking up the option to buy him.

The Brazil international has been linked to Arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle and Tottenham, among others, and agent Joorabchian said his client is interested in a return to England.

"We're still waiting until the season finishes before we start talking about anything in terms of transfers," he told talkSPORT. "I've always said that he loves to play in the Premier League.

"He enjoyed his time very much and if the opportunity arises to come back to the Premier League, whether it be this year or in the future, he's definitely looking at that."

More in this section

Watford v Newcastle United - Premier League - Vicarage Road Nigel Pearson sacked as Watford manager
Arsenal v Manchester City - FA Cup - Semi Final - Wembley Stadium Ilkay Gundogan admits improvement is needed before Man City’s European quest
Arsenal v Everton - Premier League - Emirates Stadium Carlo Ancelotti: Everton must move forward next season
soccerplace: brazilplace: nou campplace: englandperson: coutinhoperson: philippe coutinhoperson: kia joorabchianperson: jurgen kloppperson: joorabchianevent: premier leagueorganisation: liverpoolorganisation: redsorganisation: barcelonaorganisation: bayern munichorganisation: arsenalorganisation: chelseaorganisation: newcastleorganisation: tottenhamorganisation: talksport

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up