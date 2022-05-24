How a Cork company are helping La Rochelle's bid to defeat Leinster

A Cork company is set to aid La Rochelle in their efforts to beat Leinster in this Saturday's Heineken Champions Cup final.

Ballincollig-based Mycro Sportswear have answered Ronan O'Gara's call for help regarding a protective glove ahead of this weekend's final.

O’Gara yesterday said that he was in need of a helping hand in getting La Rochelle nine, Tawera Kerr-Barlow on the pitch for the clash with Leinster.

O'Gara said: "He (Kerr-Barlow) has two broken bones in his hand but I’m trying to see.

"I need to get some hurling advice and try and get one of those Mycro gloves potentially made.

“So we’ll see what we can do with that in terms of... I mean, you’ve got to explore every possibility. Depending on his pain threshold, depending I suppose on his grip of the ball and depending on, well, the legality of it I think is okay."

And as it turns out, Mycro have duly obliged, and the test gloves are already on their way to France.

Thomas Murray of Mycro told the Irish Examiner: "One of the company owners was talking to Ronan this morning, so we've got them sent out already."

Kerr-Barlow may well be the first Kiwi to don the Mycro hurling glove, but he won't be the first rugby player to do so, Thomas explains: "It started off with Tommy Bowe on the Lions Tour in 2013, Andrew Trimble & Fergus McFadden have worn them in the past, and only recently Hugo Keenan wore one for Leinster."

The glove's main purpose is for use in hurling and hockey, with the likes of T.J Reid, Conor Whelan & Cork's Ciarán Joyce sporting them for their prospective counties, but the cross-code use may well be the difference between winning and losing for O'Gara's La Rochelle this weekend, such has been the impact of Kerr-Barlow for the French outfit over the last two seasons.

The Kiwi has started every game of the last two Champions Cup seasons for his side, proving vital to their charge to the final on both occasions.

It's a nice touch for the Ballincollig company and equally pleasing for O'Gara that he can look home when he needs a helping hand.

Now, the hope is that the glove will ease the pain in the New Zealander's hand and allow him to take his place on the field this Saturday in the Stade Velodrome, Marseille.