Gregory Alldritt to captain Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle at Clermont on Sunday

Alldritt — left out of Les Bleus’ squad following a dip in form — leads a side featuring Uini Atonio and Paul Boudehent, likely starters on February 5, and Oscar Jegou, who has been named on the bench.
Gregory Alldritt to captain Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle at Clermont on Sunday

MY CAPTAIN: La Rochelle head coach Ronan O'Gara and Gregory Alldritt. Pic: ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo.

Sat, 24 Jan, 2026 - 22:10
James Harrington

Gregory Alldritt will captain Ronan O’Gara’s internationals-heavy La Rochelle at Clermont in the Top 14 on Sunday night, a week after Harlequins dumped them out of the Champions Cup and days after he was left out of the 42-player France squad for the opening match of the Six Nations against Ireland.

Alldritt — left out of Les Bleus’ squad following a dip in form — leads a side featuring Uini Atonio and Paul Boudehent, likely starters on February 5, and Oscar Jegou, who has been named on the bench. Meanwhile, fellow non-selected internationals Antoine Hastoy and Reda Wardi are also in the run-on 15.

CONNECT WITH US TODAY

Whatsapp logo

WHATSAPP

Newsletter logo

NEWSLETTERS

Notification logo

NOTIFICATIONS

Be the first to know the latest news and updates

More in this section

Stuart Lancaster after the game 24/1/2026 Stuart Lancaster vows there will be no Connacht 'hangover' after grand reopening ends in defeat to Leinster
Charlie Tector celebrates with team mates after he scores his sides 3rd try of the match 24/1/2026 Suffocating Leinster rain on Connacht's parade on Dexcom's big night
Connacht v Leinster - United Rugby Championship Jack Boyle injury leaves Andy Farrell's Ireland facing Six Nations prop crisis
<p>UP FOR GRABS: A view of a line out. Pic: ©INPHO/Dan Clohessy.</p>

All-Ireland League round-up: Old Belvedere claim hard-earned win over Cork Constitution

READ NOW

Sport

Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers. and reporters

Latest

Sport

Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser. Please note if you are unable to sign up via your mobile web browser, please download and sign up for mobile push notifications via our FREE mobile news app.

Sign Up

Sport

Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers. and reporters

Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Brand Safety FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Examiner Echo Group Limited