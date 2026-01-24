Gregory Alldritt to captain Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle at Clermont on Sunday

Gregory Alldritt will captain Ronan O’Gara’s internationals-heavy La Rochelle at Clermont in the Top 14 on Sunday night, a week after Harlequins dumped them out of the Champions Cup and days after he was left out of the 42-player France squad for the opening match of the Six Nations against Ireland.

Alldritt — left out of Les Bleus’ squad following a dip in form — leads a side featuring Uini Atonio and Paul Boudehent, likely starters on February 5, and Oscar Jegou, who has been named on the bench. Meanwhile, fellow non-selected internationals Antoine Hastoy and Reda Wardi are also in the run-on 15.