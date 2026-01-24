All-Ireland League round-up: Old Belvedere claim hard-earned win over Cork Constitution

Elsewhere Clontarf edged an entertaining contest with Nenagh Ormond.
UP FOR GRABS: A view of a line out. Pic: ©INPHO/Dan Clohessy.

Sat, 24 Jan, 2026 - 22:09
Diarmuid Kearney

The weekend’s action in the Energia All-Ireland League delivered drama, late twists and several momentum-shifting results as the title and playoff races tightened further across the Men’s and Women’s Divisions, while Seapoint scooped the Energia All-Ireland Men’s Junior Cup.

At Castle Avenue, Clontarf edged an entertaining contest with Nenagh Ormond, emerging 35-24 winners after a breathless first half set the tone. Jordan Coghlan was the standout, crossing for a first-half hat-trick as Clontarf raced into a 28-17 interval lead.

Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

