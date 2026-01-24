Clayton McMillan: Munster have out-half options if Hanrahan misses Glasgow trip

Clayton McMillan says Munster have options who, if required, can step into the fly-half role as JJ Hanrahan’s injury left them potentially threadbare in that department.

With Jack Crowley on Ireland duty and Hanrahan tweaking his hamstring, Tony Butler is the sole 10 currently available in the senior squad ahead of a trip to face Glasgow Warriors on Friday. The 23-year-old Ennis native kicked the winning penalty in their 22-20 victory over Dragons at Virgin Media Park.