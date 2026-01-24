Clayton McMillan: Munster have out-half options if Hanrahan misses Glasgow trip

With Jack Crowley on Ireland duty, and doubts surrounding JJ Hanrahan's fitness, Tony Butler is the only fit out-half in the Munster senior squad. McMillan said Mike Haley, Ethan Coughlan, and Tom Wood are options for cover
Clayton McMillan: Munster have out-half options if Hanrahan misses Glasgow trip

Munster out-half JJ Hanrahan suffered a hamstring injury during the warm-up for the URC victory over the Dragons. Pic: ©INPHO/James Crombie

Sat, 24 Jan, 2026 - 10:01
Stephen Barry

Clayton McMillan says Munster have options who, if required, can step into the fly-half role as JJ Hanrahan’s injury left them potentially threadbare in that department.

With Jack Crowley on Ireland duty and Hanrahan tweaking his hamstring, Tony Butler is the sole 10 currently available in the senior squad ahead of a trip to face Glasgow Warriors on Friday. The 23-year-old Ennis native kicked the winning penalty in their 22-20 victory over Dragons at Virgin Media Park.

