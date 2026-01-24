Wheel of life keeps turning for Connacht’s Buckley

The wheel has almost turned full circle for Denis Buckley. It’s almost a quarter of a century since he ran out at the Sportsground for the first time, holding Eric Elwood’s hand as a mascot for a preseason game against Bristol Shoguns which was watched by less than 200 people.

There will be 12,500 packed into the redeveloped College Road venue this afternoon when Buckley, now 35 and with 272 Connacht appearances under his belt, runs out for the unveiling of the €40m Dexcom Stadium for a URC showdown with Leinster.