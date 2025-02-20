Donal Lenihan: Rugby's generation game evokes memories of defiant Irish win in Cardiff
One of the most enjoyable parts of doing commentary on Ireland U20 games over the years is, not only have they played a great brand of attacking rugby and been hugely successful, there’s usually someone in the respective line-ups whose father I either played with or against.
With the passage of time, it’s now reached the stage where I even know some of the grandparents. When Shannon’s Oisín Minogue sprinted onto the field at the Hive against Scotland, I didn’t have time to cover his impressive pedigree before he dotted down for a try within 20 seconds of his arrival.