Caelan Doris and Rónan Kelleher ruled out of Wales clash

Ireland confirmed a triple injury setback ahead of this Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash with winless Wales as assistant coach Andrew Goodman dismissed any hint of complacency for the title contenders in Cardiff.

Ireland remain the only team in the championship still capable of sweeping the board and completing a Grand Slam following victories over England and Scotland and will go to the Principality Stadium seeking a Triple Crown against a Welsh team under new management and looking to avoid a 15th consecutive Test defeat.

Yet the defending champions, chasing a historic first Six Nations hat-trick of titles, will be without captain and No.8 Caelan Doris, hooker Ronan Kelleher and first-choice tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong for the trip to the Welsh capital, with attack coach Goodman confirming the bad news at a press conference in Dublin on Tuesday.

“All unavailable for this week,” Goodman said of the forward trio. “We are hoping they will be available for France. They are just going through their processes with the physio but they are all making good progress.”

Doris, who picked up a knee injury in the second-round victory over the Scots at Murrayfield nine days ago, will be forced to miss an Ireland Test for the first time since 2021 having made 42 consecutive appearances in the back row.

“It’s an amazing stat,” Goodman said, “it’s credit to him and the form he has been in the last few years, but there are guys ready to go. We have got great cover at ‘8’ and I’m sure the guy that fills that jersey will do a great job.”

Jack Conan is the obvious candidate to replace Doris at No.8 and Goodman also mentioned the British & Irish Lions Test starter as possible candidate to fill the captaincy vacancy against Wales.

“I am sure you guys can probably pick a few names out. Guys like Pete O’Mahony and Jack Conan that have captained their provinces. Dan Sheehan has, Ringer (Garry Ringrose), JR (James Ryan), Cian Prendergast – there are a number of guys with leadership experience, so a few possibilities there.

“There are some good leaders in the squad. We are going through that process. Obviously the leadership group has been growing well over the last couple of years and there’s a number of guys who have captained their provinces. So we have got some good options to choose from.”

Sheehan appears set to replace Kelleher (neck) at hooker having returned to Test rugby from a long-term knee injury with caps off the bench against both England and Scotland while Finlay Bealham is likely to continue at tighthead in Furlong’s ongoing absence with a calf injury first sustained before the Autumn Nations Series last November.

The injury news will not alter Ireland’s status as heavy favourites to beat Wales, despite an expected new-coach bounce following the departure of Warren Gatland following a defeat to Italy in Rome last time out. Cardiff head coach Matt Sherratt has taken charge for the remaining three games of the campaign.

Regardless, Goodman promised there was no possibility of Irish complacency as they seek to continue their bid for a second Six Nations Grand Slam in three seasons.

"Aw to be honest, no chance in this group. The way the preparations has been from the playing group is as good as any other week, and when you look at the history of Ireland-Wales over the last 10 years over there, it hasn't been a nice place for us to go on a number of occasions.

"So we know they're back at home and there will be a bit of a natural bounce with a new coach coming in and so I don't think there's any chance of any complacency from this group going over there.