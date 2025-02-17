Wales v Ireland in the Six Nations: Kick-off time, TV details and team news

Ireland go into their third round Guinness Six Nations clash with two wins under their belt but face a hurting Welsh side under new interim head coach Matt Sheratt. 
Wales v Ireland in the Six Nations: Kick-off time, TV details and team news

NEED TO KNOW: Ireland will face Wales in their round three Guinness Six Nations on Saturday at the Principality Stadium. Pic: Brian Lawless/PA Wire.

Mon, 17 Feb, 2025 - 11:46
Fiona Halligan

Ireland’s second consecutive game on the road will see them head to Cardiff where they will face Wales. Ireland sit top of the table after winning their opening two games and they travel to face a struggling Welsh side. Warren Gatland parted ways with the team and Cardiff head coach Matt Sheratt will take charge of the side for the remainder of the campaign. 

Here is all you need to know ahead of the game.

Where is the game being played?

It is Ireland’s second game on the road as they make the trip to the Principality Stadium in Cardiff for the game.

What time is kick-off?

The game kicks-off at 2.15pm on Saturday February 22.

Where to watch?

Virgin Media will be broadcasting the match and their coverage starts at 1pm. RTÉ Radio also have live commentary while, as ever, The Irish Examiner will have a liveblog providing updates on the best of the action as it happens.

Who is the referee?

England’s Christophe Ridley will be the man in the middle for the game.

Team news 

Ireland have issued an squad update with Munster's Gavin Coombes and John Hodnett, Leinster's Diarmuid Mangan and Ulster's Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale and Nick Timoney all added to the squad.

Iain Henderson (hamstring) and Cormac Izuchukwu (ankle) are unable for selection due to injury and the duo will remain with Ulster to recover and commence their rehabilitation programmes.

Caelan Doris (knee) and Rónan Kelleher (neck) workload will be managed throughout the week.

Tadhg Furlong is progressing from his injury with both Mack Hansen and Joe McCarthy back training with the squad.

Craig Casey will join up with the Irish camp this week as he continues his recovery programme.

The team to face Wales will be named on Thursday morning.

Ireland Squad – Wales week:

Backs (17): Bundee Aki, Caolin Blade, Jack Crowley, Ciaran Frawley, Jamison Gibson-Park, Mack Hansen, Robbie Henshaw, Hugo Keenan, James Lowe, Stuart McCloskey, Conor Murray, Calvin Nash, Jimmy O’Brien, Jamie Osborne, Sam Prendergast, Jacob Stockdale, Garry Ringrose 

Forwards (23): Ryan Baird, Finlay Bealham, Tadhg Beirne, Jack Boyle, Thomas Clarkson, Jack Conan, Gavin Coombes, Caelan Doris, Tadhg Furlong, Cian Healy, Rob Herring, John Hodnett, Rónan Kelleher, Diarmuid Mangan, Gus McCarthy, Joe McCarthy, Peter O’Mahony, Andrew Porter, Cian Prendergast, James Ryan, Dan Sheehan, Nick Timoney, Josh van der Flier.

What can I read about and listen to on IrishExaminer.com?  

Follow all the action live on our dedicated Six Nations Hub and you will hear from our columnists Donal Lenihan, Ronan O’Gara, Peter Jackson, Duncan with our reporter Simon Lewis keeping you up to date on all the news from camp.

