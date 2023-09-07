Madigan: Sexton the master of disguise but Russell the standout ten

They are rugby’s ringmasters. Conductors whose job it is to put a modicum of order and direction on the chaos and the noise that surrounds and sometimes engulfs them, but the job of Test level out-half has changed with the game and with the times.

Gone are the days when the No.10 was the funnel for every attacking play. Dual playmakers are ten-a-penny, teams use a variety of first receivers to keep defences guessing, and Ireland’s use of ‘untidy’ wingers speaks for the extra layers stitched in to today’s game.

For some of the younger, less experienced tens at this World Cup, this is more or less how it ever was. For others, they have had to adapt to the shifting sands underneath their feet and none have travelled so far across this changing landscape as much as Johnny Sexton.

Sexton’s professional debut was made back in 2006. His breakout season came in 2008-09 when Leinster claimed a first Heineken Cup with a game plan that then coach Michael Cheika subsequently admitted was close enough to reductive.

It’s been a long way from there to here.

“The reason he has been at the top for so long, and been as successful as he is, is that he is the best in the game at being able to adapt as time has moved on,” says Ian Madigan who will be part of Virgin’s team for their tournament coverage.

“With Ireland you could have the left wing all the way over on the right side, and vice versa, and back rows and hookers on the edges at times. The big thing with Johnny is that he wants as much information as possible and then he decides what he is going to execute.”

For Madigan, Sexton is the master of disguise. Do everything to sell the belief that you are looking for a short pass to a teammate running a short line and then send it out the back. Or vice versa. All to generate that extra split second or half-yard for a winger or 13 to take flight.

That Sexton is pivotal to Ireland goes without saying but, while there are multiple ways to play the game now, not all sides lean on their out-half to the same degree and Madigan is among those who feel the ten isn’t exactly vital to what the Springboks will do in France.

The reigning champions have pace and bundles of skill in the back division and, while Jacques Nienaber insists they have evolved since 2019, they remain a side that can still pulverise, maul and box-kick their way to a win.

“That doesn’t mean that I think South Africa will win the World Cup,” said Madigan. “There are ways of stopping them. You can nullify their maul by not giving them any lineout opportunities. Keep it in play, don’t kick it out. You have to be extremely disciplined around the breakdown so you don’t give them penalties and they can’t kick to touch.

“Then aerially, how good your escorts are so you are giving the likes of Hugo Keenan, Lowey and Mack Hansen the best chance to get up and win the ball. South Africa are the best in the world at catching their own box kicks or breaking the ball. It’s not a fluke how they do it, it’s very planned with sweepers around the ball.”

Which brings us back to the ten and the importance of Finn Russell for Scotland when they face South Africa in Marseille at the weekend.

Once one-half of a dysfunctional relationship with coach Gregor Townsend, the pair are now singing off the same hymn sheet and Russell is playing the best rugby of his life.

“For me, straight up, Finn Russell is the best out-half going to the World Cup,” said Madigan.

The former Leinster, Ulster and Ireland out-half also feels that Scotland are the best passing team at this tournament and there isn’t any doubt but that Russell has been enabled by a supporting cast that contains the sublime Sione Tuipuloto, Huw Jones, the dangerous wing pairing of Duhan van der Merwe and Darcy Graham and then Blair Kinghorn out back.

If Russell has learned how to rein in the more outlandish edges of his game then his tactical kicking has been an equal partner in his maturation as a world-class playmaker and, if Scotland can gain some parity up front – a big if – then the 30-year has the tools to make life very interesting come Sunday at the Stade Velodrome.

“Finn is an absolute joy to watch. If it doesn’t work out for him he just rolls on. It’s like water off a duck’s back and he doesn’t go into his shell. He has also turned into a very high-percentage player.”

