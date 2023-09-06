Munster's RG Snyman among Springboks replacements for Scotland test

South Africa Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus has named Munster's RG Snyman among the replacements for their World Cup opener against Scotland.
Snyman's inclusion on the bench alongside Duane Vermeulen and Marco van Staden comes at the cost of a place in the 23 for another Munster forward, Jean Kleyn.
In the absence of the injured Handre Pollard, Mannie Libbock partners Faf de Klerk in the half-backs, while Jesse Kriel fills the outside centre void left by stricken leader Lukhanyo Am. Kriel joins former Munster man Damian de Allende in the midfield.
There is no place for burgeoning star Canan Moodie in the 23, with Damian Willemse, Jurt-Lee Arendse and Cheslin Kolbe making up the back-three.
In the forwards, Eben Etzebeth, Siya Kolisi and Pieter-Steph du Toit will lead the Springbok charge.
D Willemse; K-L Arendse, J Kriel, D de Allende, C Kolbe; M Libbok, F De Klerk; S Kitshoff, M Marx, F Malherbe; E Etzebeth, F Mostert; S Kolisi, PS Du Toit, J Wiese.
B Mbonambi, O Nché, T Nyakane, RG Snyman, M van Staden, D Vermeulen, G Williams, W Le Roux.