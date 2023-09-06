England to name Alex Mitchell as shock scrum-half for opener with Argentina

The 25-year-old Northampton No 9 was not in original 33-man squad.
SURPRISE INCLUSION? England's Alex Mitchell during the warm-up. Pic: ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Wed, 06 Sep, 2023 - 13:40
Gerard Meagher

Alex Mitchell is expected to make a shock start at scrum-half in England’s World Cup opener against Argentina on Saturday as Steve Borthwick seeks to up the tempo against the Pumas.

The 25-year-old Northampton No 9 was not in the initial 33-man squad for the World Cup but was called up after Jack van Poortvliet was ruled out with an ankle injury last month. 

He has made just one start for England to date – against Fiji – and has just six caps to his name but the Guardian understands Borthwick is primed to give Mitchell the nod over Ben Youngs and Danny Care.

It is a huge show of faith by Borthwick, given Youngs and Care – who is set to be named on the bench – have 204 appearances combined and the former is England’s most-capped men’s player of all time, but the head coach is aware that his side’s attack has failed to click into gear of late.

It is also a bold move by Borthwick, given his conservative approach as head coach to date, but Mitchell caught the eye against Fiji, particularly in the opening stages and has the ability to bring a greater pace to England’s game.

As reported by the Guardian, Tom Curry is also set to come into the side after a month on the sidelines due to an ankle injury, to shore up England’s porous defence. 

England have shipped 30 tries in their last nine matches, including 12 in their four warm-up fixtures, and after their defeat by Fiji, Borthwick vented his frustration at the 27 missed tackles.

Curry has not taken to the field since Sale’s defeat in the Premiership final at the end of May and after struggling with hamstring injuries earlier in the year he has not appeared for England under Borthwick. With the team desperately in need of reinforcement, however, he is set to come into the side.

Guardian

<p>RULED OUT: Munster's Mike Haley has been ruled out until the new year through injury. Pic: INPHO/Ryan Byrne</p>

Blow for Munster as Mike Haley and Roman Salanoa ruled out until new year

