Les Bleus: Moefana gets nod to start World Cup opener in Danty's absence 

Antoine Dupont captains the side from scrum-half. 
Les Bleus: Moefana gets nod to start World Cup opener in Danty's absence 

REPLACEMENT: France's Yoram Moefana and Josua Tuisova of Fiji. Pic: ©INPHO/Bryan Keane

Wed, 06 Sep, 2023 - 11:44
Examiner Staff

France head coach Fabien Galthié has named Yoram Moefana to start the nation's Rugby World Cup opener against New Zealand at inside centre in the absence of star Jonathan Danty. 

Due to a hamstring issue, Danty had been rated as doubtful for the hosts coming into the competition.

Moefana partners the experienced Gael Fickou in the midfield, with Damian Penaud and Gabin Villiere flanking Thomas Ramos in the back-three.

Matthieu Jalibert gets the nod to start at out-half after regular 10 Romain Ntamack was struck down with a serious knee injury prior to the competition. 

The tricky playmaker starts alongside captain Antoine Dupont on the 9-10 axis.

In the pack, Reda Wardi scrums down alongside Uini Atonio and Julien Marchand in the front-row, while Cameron Woki and Thibaud Flament make up the second-row. 

Francois Cros, Charles Ollivon and the impressive Gregory Alldrit form the back-row combination.

Danty, Ntamack, Paul Willemse and Cyril Baille have all been ruled out of their clash against the All Blacks.

France: Thomas Ramos; Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Yoram Moefana, Gabin Villiere; Matthieu Jalibert, Antoine Dupont (capt); Reda Wardi, Julien Marchand, Uini Atonio; Cameron Woki, Thibaud Flament; Francois Cros, Charles Ollivon, Gregory Alldritt.

Replacements: Peato Mauvaka, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Dorian Aldegheri, Romain Taofifenua, Paul Boudehent, Maxime Lucu, Arthur Vincent, Melvyn Jaminet.

More in this section

Bastien Chalureau arrives 12/8/2023 Bastien Chalureau’s call-up casts shadow over France's World Cup
Duane Vermeulen 5/9/2023 South Africa's Duane Vermeulen on how Ulster stint helped him
Ireland Rugby Squad Training and Media Conference Forward trio ruled out of Ireland's World Cup opener
#Rugby World Cup
<p>OUT: Caleb Muntz will miss the Rugby World cup.</p>

Fiji blow as out half Muntz ruled out of Rugby World Cup

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd