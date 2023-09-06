Les Bleus: Moefana gets nod to start World Cup opener in Danty's absence 

France head coach Fabien Galthié has named Yoram Moefana to start the nation's Rugby World Cup opener against New Zealand at inside centre in the absence of star Jonathan Danty.
Due to a hamstring issue, Danty had been rated as doubtful for the hosts coming into the competition.
Moefana partners the experienced Gael Fickou in the midfield, with Damian Penaud and Gabin Villiere flanking Thomas Ramos in the back-three.
Matthieu Jalibert gets the nod to start at out-half after regular 10 Romain Ntamack was struck down with a serious knee injury prior to the competition.
The tricky playmaker starts alongside captain Antoine Dupont on the 9-10 axis.
In the pack, Reda Wardi scrums down alongside Uini Atonio and Julien Marchand in the front-row, while Cameron Woki and Thibaud Flament make up the second-row.
Francois Cros, Charles Ollivon and the impressive Gregory Alldrit form the back-row combination.
Danty, Ntamack, Paul Willemse and Cyril Baille have all been ruled out of their clash against the All Blacks.
Thomas Ramos; Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Yoram Moefana, Gabin Villiere; Matthieu Jalibert, Antoine Dupont (capt); Reda Wardi, Julien Marchand, Uini Atonio; Cameron Woki, Thibaud Flament; Francois Cros, Charles Ollivon, Gregory Alldritt.
Peato Mauvaka, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Dorian Aldegheri, Romain Taofifenua, Paul Boudehent, Maxime Lucu, Arthur Vincent, Melvyn Jaminet.