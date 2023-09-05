Forward trio ruled out of Ireland's World Cup opener

Ireland will be without injured forward trio Dan Sheehan, Jack Conan, and Dave Kilcoyne for this Saturday’s World Cup Pool B opener against Romania, assistant coach Paul O’Connell revealed on Tuesday.

Hooker Sheehan (foot), back-rower Conan (foot), and loosehead prop Kilcoyne (hamstring) all missed parts of the three-match summer series of warm-up Tests but had started this first World Cup match week with the Irish management insisting the entire 33-man squad was available for selection.

Tuesday’s media conference in Tours, however, brought a different update ahead of Saturday’s tournament-opening game for Ireland in Bordeaux although O’Connell said the trio should be fit to face Tonga a week later in Nantes.

"Everyone's going well, there are a few guys still finishing their rehab and they won't be involved at the weekend but by and large we're close to a full bill of health,” the forwards coach said.

"Dan and Jack Conan (will not be involved). David Kilcoyne as well is struggling a little bit but should be okay (for) next week."

Sheehan’s foot injury, sustained against England on August 19, leaves a fit-again Ronan Kelleher in line for his first action since last May’s Champions Cup final with Leinster against La Rochelle. Kelleher missed the Summer Series matches with some minor injuries but declared himself fit and ready to go on Monday, with the more experienced Rob Herring the other hooker in the squad.

Kilcoyne’s hamstring issue means a possible World Cup debut for Munster squad-mate Jeremy Loughman as back-up to first-choice loosehead and possible starter Andrew Porter following Cian Healy’s calf injury against Samoa, an issue that ruled the veteran prop out of the tournament.

Conan’s injury came on August 5 against Italy with Ireland having played Cian Prendergast at No 8 against England and regular starter Caelan Doris against the Samoans.