Forward trio ruled out of Ireland's World Cup opener

Ireland will be without injured forward trio Dan Sheehan, Jack Conan, and Dave Kilcoyne for this Saturday’s World Cup Pool B opener against Romania
Forward trio ruled out of Ireland's World Cup opener

WATCHFUL EYE: Forwards coach Paul O'Connell during an Ireland rugby squad training session at Complexe de la Chambrerie in Tours, France. Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Tue, 05 Sep, 2023 - 16:23
Simon Lewis, Tours

Ireland will be without injured forward trio Dan Sheehan, Jack Conan, and Dave Kilcoyne for this Saturday’s World Cup Pool B opener against Romania, assistant coach Paul O’Connell revealed on Tuesday.

Hooker Sheehan (foot), back-rower Conan (foot), and loosehead prop Kilcoyne (hamstring) all missed parts of the three-match summer series of warm-up Tests but had started this first World Cup match week with the Irish management insisting the entire 33-man squad was available for selection.

Tuesday’s media conference in Tours, however, brought a different update ahead of Saturday’s tournament-opening game for Ireland in Bordeaux although O’Connell said the trio should be fit to face Tonga a week later in Nantes.

"Everyone's going well, there are a few guys still finishing their rehab and they won't be involved at the weekend but by and large we're close to a full bill of health,” the forwards coach said.

"Dan and Jack Conan (will not be involved). David Kilcoyne as well is struggling a little bit but should be okay (for) next week."

Sheehan’s foot injury, sustained against England on August 19, leaves a fit-again Ronan Kelleher in line for his first action since last May’s Champions Cup final with Leinster against La Rochelle. Kelleher missed the Summer Series matches with some minor injuries but declared himself fit and ready to go on Monday, with the more experienced Rob Herring the other hooker in the squad.

Kilcoyne’s hamstring issue means a possible World Cup debut for Munster squad-mate Jeremy Loughman as back-up to first-choice loosehead and possible starter Andrew Porter following Cian Healy’s calf injury against Samoa, an issue that ruled the veteran prop out of the tournament.

Conan’s injury came on August 5 against Italy with Ireland having played Cian Prendergast at No 8 against England and regular starter Caelan Doris against the Samoans.

RUGBY WORLD CUP 2023

Your home  for all the latest news, match reports, features, opinions and expert analysis from the Rugby World Cup.

RUGBY WORLD CUP 2023

Your home  for all the latest news, match reports, features, opinions and expert analysis from the Rugby World Cup.

Rugby World Cup trophy

More in this section

Introducing the Irish Examiner's Rugby World Cup 2023 podcast  Introducing the Irish Examiner's Rugby World Cup 2023 podcast 
Siya Kolisi takes pictures with fans after the game 25/8/2023 South Africa seem to be clicking at just the right time
Owen Farrell File Photo Owen Farrell admits he 'made a mistake' with red card tackle
#Rugby World Cup#Irish Rugby
Duane Vermeulen 5/9/2023

South Africa's Duane Vermeulen wary of 'magical' Finn Russell

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd