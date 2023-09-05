South Africa's Duane Vermeulen wary of 'magical' Finn Russell

South Africa haven’t lost a game to Scotland since November of 2010. Seven wins have been chalked off since but Duane Vermeulen is mindful of the threat Finn Russell poses to that run when the sides meet in Marseille on Sunday.

The Scottish No 10 has had an at-times difficult relationship with his coach Gregor Townsend but the pair have found a common ground this last year or so and the result has been some sumptuous performances by the former in the national jersey.

“Oh jeez, he is a magician with ball in hand,” said Vermeulen on Tuesday afternoon at the Springbok team hotel near Toulon. “On the front foot, he’s really good and he’s got a massive playbook in his head and is just a fantastic individual player.

“We really have to sit down and have our video sessions and have a look at what he does on the field and how often he does these things.”

That mention of front foot ball is key. There isn’t an out-half in the world who can do as much damage when his pack is in trouble and the opposition is flooding through the line at speed. Russell is no different there.

Scotland come into this tournament with their tails up after an encouraging quartet of warm-up games, including a win and a close loss to the French, but the South Africans have been devastating in their last two outings against Wales and New Zealand.

No side in world rugby prides itself on their forward dominance as much as the Boks and there would be little enough that Russell or the rest of a talented back line would be able to achieve if their own forwards are dominated at the Stade Velodrome.

“We pride ourselves on our setpiece,” said Vermeulen. “And, for us, if we get our lineouts and get moving forward, and at scrum-time as well, if we can do it with ball in hand on your side and then when you’re defending if you can put on a bit of pressure…

“Guys can become frustrated if they don’t get the ball on their terms, and then you have to make changes and find solutions. It’s the same on our side. We’d have to find solutions if they get front foot ball. It’s going to be an interesting game.”