Subscribe now to the Irish Examiner's Rugby World Cup 2023 podcast 

After years of build-up, the 2023 Rugby World Cup is finally almost upon us.

And as top-ranked Ireland attempt to make it all the way to the final at the end of October, there'll be plenty to discuss and debate on the road to Paris.

Our writers, columnists and other special guests will do just that on Examiner Sport's special, new Rugby World Cup podcast. Co-hosted by rugby correspondents Simon Lewis and Brendan O'Brien, we'll have shows throughout the weeks as we reflect on the crunch games and preview the upcoming action. We'll have insights from La Rochelle head coach, Ronan O'Gara, Irish Examiner columnist Donal Lenihan, as well as a rotating cast of experts and big-name pundits. The first show will drop after Ireland's team announcement on Thursday. We can't wait to get going. L’opportunité est énorme Subscribe now to enjoy this exclusive podcast, along with other benefits for Irish Examiner subscribers.