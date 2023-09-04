South Africa seem to be clicking at just the right time

Damn impressive on the pitch lately, the Springboks look just as comfortable off it.

The reigning world champions found landfall on mainland France at the weekend via a ten-hour overnight ferry and a week-long training camp in Corsica. They woke up in Toulon, a familiar and friendly berthing for many a South African in years gone by.

The role call of Boks to have played for the manic fans at Stade Mayol includes Bakkies Botha, Victor Matfield, Bran Habana, and Juan Smith. Also among that number are current stars Eben Etzebeth, Duane Vermeulen, and Cheslin Kolbe.

The entire crew looked very much at home Monday night as the locals welcomed them officially at La Tour Royale, an old fort sited on a finger of land that sticks out from the city. Some among the visitors thought the glorious views had a touch of Cape Town about them.

Rassie Erasmus, Jacques Nienaber, and the rest of the staff and players mingled about with a few hundred fans and dignitaries, posed for photos and selfies and generally looked completely at ease with themselves six days before their meeting with Scotland.

And why wouldn’t they?

Nienaber’s side has lost just once in six games in 2023. Their last two, against Wales and New Zealand, have been cakewalks with 87 points scored and just 23 conceded, but assistant coach Mzwandile Stick believes the key is in the one that got away.

“I know a lot of people are focusing on the game we played against the All Blacks at Twickenham but we as a team became stronger and better and we have learned a lot from the game where we didn’t play well against the All Blacks in Auckland. That’s the game.

“If you look at how things turned around from that game there were a lot of things that we learned from it but all the results in the past that we had will not count now. All the teams are going to start on the same level come Friday when New Zealand play the French.”

South Africa were blown out of the water by the All Blacks in the first quarter of that Rugby Championships encounter during the summer and, if the scoreline then wasn’t nearly as lopsided as London, then it does serve as a counter balance to the latter meeting.

The Boks were far from dazzling in defeating Argentina in Johannesburg as well but then they were brilliant in putting Australia to the sword. The point here being that form can be fickle but the sense is of a side clicking at just the right time.

“We have been building the last two years,” said the versatile forward Deon Fourie. “The management has been trying to work on that squad depth and that is coming to show through in the last two games that we have played.

“It is starting to show that everything we worked on is coming through. Hopefully we can build on the momentum of the last two games but we can’t fall back on those two games because they don’t mean anything now.”

Coincidence or not, those defeats of Wales and New Zealand were recorded with captain Siya Kolisi back in tow after the talisman somehow returned from an anterior cruciate ligament injury inside four months.

Having the 32-year come through those tests and stand before the crowd in Toulon Monday night is maybe the most obvious manifestation of the Springboks’ rude health as they look to win a fourth world title in the coming months.

“Even when he was injured he was so big in helping the team out with what to look out for, details and stuff,” said prop Ox Nché. “So it is pretty massive to also have him on the field practising and feeling what we need to achieve for the team.

“Siya is good for the team, the morale, and he brings good experience and info coming in.”