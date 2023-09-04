Upbeat John Jeffreys turns up heat on Gregor Townsend's Scotland

That old line about mad dogs and Englishmen braving the midway sun came to mind on Monday at the Villa Massena Musée in Nice and along the Promenade des Anglais. This time it was a squad of Scots suffering under the orb’s merciless glare.

Gregor Townsend and his boys have been afforded the warmest of welcomes along this scenic stretch of coast - this is their third time to visit this summer – but the heat was well and truly dialled up to ten at their official welcoming ceremony.

Temperatures hit 29 degrees as they sat exposed in their dark suits and listened to half-a-dozen dignitaries love bomb them in franglais before they were finally beckoned on to the sheltered stage to receive their tournament caps and locally-crafted medals.

The visitors were grace personified but it isn’t difficult to imagine Townsend seething quietly as the minutes and the speeches dragged on through lunchtime and with the Springboks awaiting their attention a mere six days down the road.

Scotland, who wrap up their Pool B duties with what could well be a winner-takes-all game against Ireland in Paris, pitched up here this week on the back of an encouraging warm-up programme and with vibes of a happy camp seeping from their pores.

The wider view back home doesn’t seem to be nearly so giddy, not just because of that brutal draw that also brings a dangerous Tongan side into the mix, but thanks to the side’s inability to stitch a solid 80 minutes together in recent years.

If John Jeffreys had heard those misgivings then he hasn’t given them any room to germinate. The former Scotland legend, now a vice-chair with World Rugby, has no doubts but that this is the moment for his successors to strike and to strike deep.

The 64-year old took to the mike on Monday in his role with the global governing body but his words were those of a man born and bred in the rugby heartland of Kelso in the Borders and all but tattooed with a thistle.

He spoke of a Scottish side that is everyone’s second-favourite team because of the brand of rugby played and he hailed their roles on and off the pitch as ambassadors for their country and for their game. Heady stuff, but there was more.

“You have set the benchmark and I know having been there and failed that this is, without doubt, the best ever Scotland team to take the field. So all I would say to you is you always remember history by the records. Make sure, as the best ever team to play for Scotland, that you set the record right.”

No pressure lads.

Jeffreys is a self-confessed member of the old school. He noted the fact that Scotland are up to fifth in the world rankings but he isn’t blinded by stats, and he isn’t one of those ex-players who believe everything was so much better in his day.

He was part of a superb Scotland side that won a Five Nations Grand Slam in 1990 and then went on to reach the World Cup semi-final just over a year later. A high bar for this generation to match? Yes but no.

Scotland were corralled in a much less strenuous pool at the time. A very different Ireland, Japan and Zimbabwe were their neighbours then and they accounted for Western Samoa in the last eight before setting up a last four tie at home against England.

The Old Enemy won that one 9-6, Gavin Hastings missing a simple kick in front of the posts when it was six-apiece. Scotland had started the tournament pleased as punch with the draw and viewing a semi as base camp.

“You can't compare teams. Look at the draw we had. We all sat down and looked at the draw we had the night before the World Cup and we thought if we didn't get to the semi-finals it would have been a failure.

“And we did, and we messed up. Sorry, Gavin messed up,” he joked. “It was a regret. We did not play well at all that day and got off to a really bad start but we had such an easy draw.

“Compare that to the draw this team has got. It is not comparable. To qualify from this group they have to beat number one and number two in the world. Then they think, 'we might get a break', then they play New Zealand or France in the quarters.”

Townsend’s side starts out with the hardest test possible, against a Springbok side that is the reigning champion, 2023 favourite and the name on everyone’s lips after their 7-1 bench split and menacing arm flex against the All Blacks at Twickenham.

Jeffreys isn’t alone in noting that the Boks lost their opener to New Zealand four years ago and still won through. He is happy to play them first – and to have Ireland last up in the pool when it could amount to a knockout game in all but name.

“The question then is can we beat Ireland? Gregor always tells me he has this game plan to beat them and I believe him. I've got to believe him. Then who knows? Will it be a jeopardy game? Both teams could be qualified by then but don't tell the Springboks I said that!”