James Lowe and Finlay Bealham ready to create World Cup memories with Ireland

Their earliest World Cup memories may well feature All Blacks and Wallabies but there can be no denying where James Lowe and Finlay Bealham’s allegiances lie on the verge of their World Cup debuts this month.

Sitting together in their Ireland jerseys following Saturday’s open training session in front of 12,000 spectators at Stade de la Vallee du Cher, the New Zealand-born wing and Australian-born prop are as much a part of the fabric of Andy Farrell’s 33-man squad as any player from Belfast, Cork, Dublin, or Limerick.

Both are into double figures in terms of Ireland caps and have deeper connections to their adopted homeland beyond their rugby lives and neither appears to be planning a swift return to the lands of their birth.

Lowe, who turned 31 in July, arrived at Leinster from the Chiefs in 2017 as one of the last of the three-year “project players” before World Rugby approved extended their international eligibility residency period to five years.

The former Maori All Black who played against the British & Irish Lions on their 2017 New Zealand tour, made his Ireland debut under Farrell in 2020 and has now established himself as the head coach’s first-choice left wing.

“So I decided to move, I would have been 24,” Lowe said. “The opportunity to test myself in a new environment and a new country away from the safety net of family and friends.

“I didn’t know whether or not I was really capable for it but with my wife (Arnica) and I now, with our child (Nico), we’ve managed to move over here and really put our roots in the ground.

“I don’t see us leaving any time soon, that’s for sure and in terms of the rugby I was fortunate enough to land on my feet at Leinster.

“I think we can all agree that for close to probably a decade now they’ve been very, very good thanks to the success of Stuart Lancaster obviously and now we’re in that sort of transition period moving into a new coach and environment, challenging ourselves again.

“But from where I was when I first came to where I am now, I’m very happy with how that transition’s gone and ready to take this Rugby World Cup on.”

Bealham, 31 and born in Canberra, came to Ireland through a different route, qualifying through his Enniskillen grandmother, and representing Ireland initially at Under-20 level in 2011.

READY: James Lowe, Mack Hansen and Jamison Gibson-Park. Pic Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

A product of the Connacht academy, the prop made his debut for the province in 2014, representing Ireland for the first time against Italy in the 2016 Six Nations.

Now established in Test matchday squads behind starting tighthead Tadhg Furlong, he has bided his time for a World Cup debut but it will be worth the wait.

“I’d say when I arrived initially and playing for the Irish Under-20s, and having the Irish heritage through my mum’s side of the family, I really saw the passion of the people I wanted to represent.

“My nan, who I was extremely close with, I really wanted to represent her and the family, so to get to do that now is a massive honour, not just for myself but for my family and then some of my family who aren’t with us today.”

Life on the west coast of Ireland, he said, has “been brilliant”.

“Ever since I came down to Galway and to Connacht back in, it was probably 2011 now, a long time ago, immediately there was a strong sense of family, a strong sense of belonging for me.

“Fast forward a few years and now I’m married. My wife (Sarah) and I we have a kid on the way, that’s due in February.

“And then Galway, my wife has a very big family so to see what all the rugby achievements I’ve done means to them, that means a lot to me and I’m just really honoured to be here now and to represent everyone that’s believed in me along the way.”

Lowe, however, does not allow himself to get too dewy-eyed, highlighting the point that his on-field persona in blue does not travel well beyond Leinster.

Ireland’s warm embrace?

“I wouldn’t say that. I think it’s a love/hate relationship with a lot of people as well. You get outside Dublin and not many people enjoy me.”

“I like you James,” interjected Connacht prop Bealham before Lowe continued: “Thank you. Hey, thanks pal.

“Yeah, I understand, I wear my heart on my sleeve, I’m passionate about what I do and I take serious pride in everything that I do. So I can see how that riles some people up but I do it out of goodness. I feel I don’t try and wind people up on purpose.

“But our roots are firmly in the ground in Ireland now and if you’d had said that to me 10 years ago at the start of my career that I would be an international rugby player playing for Ireland at my first World Cup I would have told you you were crazy. So absolutely stoked with how it’s gone.”