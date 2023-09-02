Watch: O'Gara shoved by Clermont star in sideline scuffle as La Rochelle lose

Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle finished the Top 14’s pre-World Cup three-match sprint with just one win, after a high-tension 11-10 loss against Clermont at Stade Marcel Michelin.

The Champions Cup holders remain stuck at the wrong end of the table heading into the eight-week league break. Their next match is against Castres at home on October 29.

In a fixture with touchline history - O’Gara and Christophe Urios have had words on the sideline in the past - the La Rochelle coach found himself at a flashpoint again, when he and Benjamin Urdapilleta got into a contretemps as a ball flew into touch.

Clermont’s Argentinian fly-half gave the La Rochelle coach a shove, not once but twice, after the two collided as the ball crossed into the technical area. It was a moment indicative of the match of unusual import at the end of a three-game rush: tensions were never far below the surface.

Benjamin Urdapiletta loses his cool with Ronan O’Gara. 😳



pic.twitter.com/jsHD8sHs3r — Jared Wright (@jaredwright17) September 2, 2023

Peceli Yato, who quit the Fiji World Cup squad earlier in the summer, scored the opening try in the third minute of a tight match. But Judicael Cancoriet, who joined La Rochelle from Clermont in the summer, ran in against his former club to take the visitors into a narrow lead - before a Benjamin Urdapilleta penalty at the end of the first half gave the home side an 8-7 advantage at the break. Leyds, on kicking duties, gave La Rochelle a 10-8 lead early in the second half. But he missed what turned out to be a crucial 50m penalty.

And Urdapilleta - after his confrontation with O’Gara - had the final word. His penalty with less than 10 minutes left on the clock was, despite Rochelais’ efforts, enough for the win.

Earlier, Oyonnax were left to rue what might have been after a 27-21 home defeat against defending champions Toulouse. The promoted ProD2 champions had their chances, and - for the second weekend in a row - deserved more than nothing for their efforts.

For Franck Azema’s Perpignan, however, the World Cup break will come as blessed relief, after they collapsed to yet another big defeat - this time at Racing 92’s Defense Arena pleasure dome.

Stuart Lancaster’s side notched-up five tries by halftime and added another four in the second period, including two from backrow Jordan Joseph, two more for Thomas Laclayat, and a double for winger Wame Naituvi to win 59-10.

Nathaniel Hulleu scored 17 tries for Vannes in the ProD2 last season. He opened his Top 14 account for Castres with a stunning solo effort against Bayonne - his new side’s first first-half touchdown of the new season. They added three more, including a first professional try for promising young fly-half Louis Lebrun, in the second period to pick up a 37-0 bonus point win over Bayonne.

An after-the-hooter touchdown for Jack Maddocks - his second of the match - gave Pau a try-scoring bonus as they beat Lyon 40-10 at Stade du Hameau.

Stade Francais - the only side with a perfect winning record standing in the Top 14 - also grabbed a try-scoring bonus with an ugly 24-9 win over Montpellier at Stade Jean Bouin. The win kept them at the head of the table heading into the World Cup break, with 13 points from a possible 15.

The Top 14’s pre-World Cup three-round sprint finishes on Sunday as Bordeaux entertain Toulon at Stade Chaban Delmas. On the final whistle of the 21st match of the season, the league breaks off until Sunday, October 29 - the day after the World Cup final.