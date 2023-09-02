Ulster get the better of Connacht to claim interpros third place

VODAFONE WOMEN'S INTERPROVINCIAL CHAMPIONSHIP - 3RD-4TH PLACE PLAY-OFF

CONNACHT 14 ULSTER 36

There were joyous scenes at Musgrave Park as Ulster won their first Vodafone Women's Interprovincial Championship match since 2012, beating Connacht 36-14 to finish third overall for this season.

Try-scoring captain and Vodafone player-of-the-match Beth Cregan said her team were able to 'shut down Connacht and show the type of running rugby that we play', as a superb six-try performance saw them avenge last week's five-point defeat.

Leading this play-off tie from start to finish, Ulster built a 14-0 interval lead as Rachel McIlroy crossed early on and India Daley added a second try, showing exactly why she has been called up to train with the national squad.

Ireland international Brittany Hogan was having a big influence up front as Murray Houston's charges outplayed a Connacht team that had started the campaign with a famous victory at home to Leinster last month.

Despite Taryn Schutzler picking up a yellow card, Ella Durkan's intercept try just after the restart kept Ulster on course. Lily Brady opened Connacht's account but Cregan responded with a 54th-minute bonus point effort.

Niamh Marley's terrific individual try preceded a consolation score from Connacht replacement Orla Dixon, but first-year head coach Houston watched on with great pride when Aishling O'Connell crashed over in the final minute.

Ulster's last Interpro triumph was away to Connacht back in December 2012 (18-5) when current coaches Grace Davitt and Amy Davis were on the team. Their best result in recent seasons was a 12-all draw with Connacht from two years ago.

CONNACHT: Méabh Deely; Ava Ryder, Clara Barrett, Shannon Touhey, Laoise McGonagle; Nicole Fowley (capt), Olivia Haverty; Grainne O'Loughlin, Stacy Hanley, Niamh O'Grady, Sonia McDermott, Eva McCormack, Orla Fenton, Lily Brady, Karly Tierney.

Replacements used: Faith Oviawe for McCormack (9 mins), Dearbhla Canty for O'Grady, Poppy Garvey for Hanley (both half-time), Orla Dixon for Haverty (49), Cliodhna O'Sullivan for Ryder (53), Mollie Starr for Fenton (58), O'Grady for O'Loughlin (60), Mairead Kelleher for McDermott (66), Niamh Corless for Garvey (68).

ULSTER: Ella Durkan; Maeve Liston, Peita McAlister, Kelly McCormill, Niamh Marley; Abby Moyles, Rachael McIlroy; Ava Fannin, Beth Cregan (capt), Aishling O’Connell, Keelin Brady, Taryn Schutzler, India Daley, Maebh Clenaghan, Brittany Hogan.

Replacements used: Megan Brodie for O'Connell (29 mins), Stacey Sloan for Hogan (half-time), O'Connell for Fannin, Laura Cairns for McIlroy (both 52), Toni Macartney for Moyles (66), Brenda Barr for Sloan, Megan Simpson for Brodie, Bronach Cassidy for Cregan, Megan Edwards for Liston (all 71).

Referee: Barrie O'Connell (IRFU)