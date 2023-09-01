Munster boss Niamh Briggs makes five changes for interpro final with Leinster

Munster have named their side to face Leinster in the Vodafone Women's Interprovincial Championship final in Musgrave Park on Saturday (4.45pm).

Niamh Briggs has made five changes to her side who were defeated in Donnybrook last week.

Nicole Croinin makes her first start of the campaign at out-half with Eimear Considine and Aoife Doyle coming into the back three.

There are two changes in the pack with lock Clodagh O'Halloran and back-row forward Chloe Pearse coming into the starting XV.

Considine, Doyle and Stephaine Carroll make up the back three with Stephanie Nunan and Alana McInerney continuing their centre partnership.

Muirne Wall and Cronin, who returned off the bench from injury last week, pair up in the half-backs.

Ròisìn Ormond, Ciara Farrell and Fiona Reidy make up the front row with captain Dorothy Wall and O'Halloran in the second row.

The back-row is made up of Pearse, Meave Òg O'Leary and Derbhile Nic a Bhàird.

Leinster make one change to their side which defeated Munster last weekend. Dannah O'Brien comes in at fly-half to replace Nikki Caughey.

Natasja Behan, Aimee Clarke and Anna Doyle make up the back-three for the second game in a row. Aoife Dalton and Leah Tarpey continue their midfield partnership.

O'Brien partners Katie Whelan at to complete the backline.

The pack remains unchanged with Linda Djougang, Christy Haney and Lisa Callen in the front row. Ruth Campbell partners Eimear Corri in the second row with the back row of Aoife Wafter, Molly Boyne and captain Hannah O'Connor.

The game will be shown live on TG4.

Munster: E Considine (UL Bohemian RFC); A Doyle (Railway Union RFC), A McInerney (UL Bohemian RFC), S Nunan (UL Bohemian RFC), S Carroll (Railway Union RFC); N Cronin (UL Bohemian RFC), M Wall (UL Bohemian RFC); R Ormond (Ballincollig RFC), C Farrell (UL Bohemian RFC), F Reidy (UL Bohemian RFC); D Wall (Blackrock College RFC) (C), C O'Halloran (UL Bohemian RFC); C Pearse (UL Bohemian RFC), M Óg O'Leary (Blackrock College RFC), D Nic a Bháird (Old Belvedere RFC).

Replacements: B Buttimer (Fethard RFC/Carrick-on-Suir RFC/Thurles RFC), E Cahill (UL Bohemian RFC), C Bennett (UL Bohemian RFC), B Heylmann (UL Bohemian RFC), J Clohessy (UL Bohemian RFC), K Flannery (UL Bohemian RFC), E Boylan (Blackrock College RFC), A Corey (UL Bohemian RFC).

Leinster: N Behan (Blackrock College RFC/Wicklow RFC), A Clarke (Railway Union RFC), A Dalton (Old Belvedere RFC/Tullamore RFC), L Tarpey (Railway Union RFC/Tullamore RFC), A Doyle (Tullow RFC/Blackrock College RFC), D O’Brien (Old Belvedere RFC/Tullow RFC), K Whelan (Old Belvedere RFC/Enniscorthy RFC), L Djougang (Old Belvedere RFC), L Callan (Old Belvedere RFC), C Haney (Blackrock College RFC/St. Mary’s College RFC), R Campbell (MU Barnhall/Naas RFC), E Corri (Blackrock College RFC/Portlaoise RFC), A Wafer (Blackrock College RFC/Enniscorthy RFC), M Boyne (Railway Union RFC/Dublin University FC), H O’Connor (Blackrock College RFC/CYM RFC) (C)

Replacements: C Molloy (Wicklow RFC/Blackrock College RFC), A Moore (Blackrock College RFC/St. Mary’s College RFC), S Delaney (PortDara RFC), K Doran (MU Barnhall/Cill Dara RFC), S Taiti-Fanene (Exeter Chiefs/Old Belvedere RFC), A Hughes (Railway Union RFC/Tullamore RFC), N Caughey (Railway Union RFC), E O Byrne-White (Old Belvedere RFC/Dublin University FC)