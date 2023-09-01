Ronan O'Gara: Boks have moved the goalposts but hosts won't be denied

We shall all be wise in a month’s time, wiser still the week after when the decisive final World Cup pool games are done and dusted. Between now and then, the air is heavy with intrigue, storylines and plots twisting further still as a consequence of the last round of warm-up games a week ago. Where it’s South Africa and their extended bomb squad, French psychology, England’s crisis, the All Blacks on the ropes, Wales and the Wallabies reaching for something (…anything), or Johnny Sexton and Ireland, there’s no shortage of conversations at the water cooler.

Meanwhile, back at the grindstone, the Top 14 moves into Week 3 and La Rochelle go down to Clermont Auvergne this Saturday. But go back a week and the morning of Round 2, at home to Lyon…

Was the Springbok demolition job the shot heard around the world?

Saturday morning last, as the La Rochelle players gathered ahead of our Top 14 game at home to Lyon, breakfast was split into two gaggles. The first, smaller discussion was on Stade Francais’ win Friday night over Oyonnax, the greater debate on the greatest shot across the bows of world rugby since the last World Cup in Japan four years ago.

Quickly, as the Top 14 nerds realised they’d been watching the wrong TV channel, the entire group was figuring how they’d go about defusing the new Springbok bomb squad that obliterated New Zealand at Twickenham the night before.

And whether anyone has the game plan to do so for real over the next seven or eight weeks. Twickenham was one of those games. Rarely have I seen something like that dominate the breakfast conversation across the rugby world, but it did that. The manner of the South Africa performance, the destruction of a game but out-powered All Blacks, and the sight of a Springbok A pack being replaced by an equally talented, just-as-fearsome Springbok B unit early in the second period. Basically, South Africa has 14 devastating forwards to bring to the table for each game in France – whatever the sequence or order of their appearance. An obvious ploy for sure but fascinating in the fact that no-one has that awesome power across the board and has utilised in that 7-1 split off the bench. It’s a dominant set piece, mixed with brutality in the tackle. In a nutshell, it has shifted the dynamic of this tournament in 80-odd minutes.

Erasmus and Nienaber essentially have their ingredients and their template to win the World Cup. It is no longer dependent on the same five Springbok forwards. They have destructive power in the tight and serious wheels in the backs. Remember Kriel, De Allende and Kolbe were in the stands last Friday night. The question is whether this can still be evolved or is what we saw Friday night putting their wares on show for everyone to see? Everyone knows what’s coming now. Crucially, the referees will know it’s coming too. Ireland will see what happens between South Africa and Scotland, but knowing it’s on the way and being able to derail it are strikingly different challenges. If Ireland don’t beat South Africa, they have to go a last-16 game effectively (against Scotland), a quarter-final (probably against the All Blacks), and then a semi and a final. Scotland won’t be fodder for Ireland in the final pool game. Which makes the Boks test decisive. Brutally so.

France with pressure and without Ntamack

No-one here is under any illusion that losing Romain Ntamack is a serious blow to France and their World Cup game plan. But I wouldn’t be passing around the scented Kleenex either. Galthie’s capacity to cope is greater than most.

There are certain players in world rugby that have an aura, a presence, and there aren’t too many who are yet to reach their 25th birthday. There is still so much ceiling in front of the Toulouse man. I am not sure how well-versed people are with his range of game outside France, and I may have been in a category where I under-appreciated what he brings to the table. But when you analyse his game from an impact and influence point of view, Ntamack is a serious asset. Because he is a young ten, some don’t appreciate he has already played 37 times for France.

The French manegement is massively seduced by data and statistics, and the likes of their S&C department would be looking to hit a lot of targets. The same goes for kicking data which can convince anyone (if held the correct way up to the light) that if you kick the ball over 1,000m, you invariably win the test matches. Of course, that’s not necessarily the case but Ntamack was finding his feet very nicely in fitting into that structure and with his game-breaking talents, this tournament would have elevated him to a world level. He is already international quality but there is more development there. In terms of the connection with Antoine Dupont, his defensive abilities, his capacity to score a try out of nothing, the Toulouse ten is a loss.

But France’s advantage in this World Cup over the other serious contenders is their strength in depth – in certain positions. They are set at 15, 10, and 9, but not so much in the second row or at centre, where they have just lost Jonathan Danty for the opening New Zealand game. Ireland would love to have their issues at ten – France have Mathieu Jalibert, Antoine Hastoy and Thomas Ramos. If Johnny Sexton goes down, Ireland has Ross Byrne and Jack Crowley.

Jalibert has finished a lot of test matches for France. Is there more or less pressure with that? Often test matches are in the melting pot until the 70-75th minutes, so it’s not as if he comes on for an armchair ride over the finishing line.

France go into the tournament feeling good, and that is especially important in the context of the nation’s psyche, even if the scoreline against Australia last Sunday was not as comprehensive as it would seem. The opener against the All Blacks will be absolute carnage before with the excitement, and absolute carnage after if they lose, because these things get exaggerated when you are the host nation, and one of the favourites to win a first-ever Rugby World Cup. Both teams will want to start fast, but France have Italy in the last pool game to get what they need. The question, of course, is do you want to face Ireland, or do you want to face South Africa in the quarter-final…?

Where stands the ambitions of the No 1-ranked side in the world, then?

The flakiness that we like to pin on the hosts France is really something Irish rugby can relate to, even if it is only every fourth year. To the argument that said Ireland could have done with a loss at home to England or against Samoa in Bayonne, one might say: Have you not seen what World Cup pressure does to Ireland?

In that alone, France and Ireland are at one – so much of it will come down to what’s in the top six inches. The England performance was average, the Samoa game was beyond disappointing. Ireland’s captain hasn’t played in six months which means he plays against Romania. There are routes for the opposition to get at Ireland. There is a sense that if you run hard and often at Ireland, you might get a return out of them.

So Andy Farrell and the players need any psychological bounce of the ball that comes their way. Romania? Win well and build on it. Tonga? Win better and build on it. Then all roads lead to Paris and that South Africa game. The schedule is lovely for them if they win those first three games because it more than likely pits them against the All Blacks. I would much prefer to play New Zealand in the quarter-final. Viewers of the France-Australia game last Sunday got a taste of it. Home advantage to France is still worth ten points. And they are ten points Ireland won be clawing back in a quarter-final. It’s a huge advantage to the hosts. If France go down, and that’s unlikely, they will die on the turf. They’d rather go home on their shields if they can’t carry them. This is the emptying of everything for them. This is the time for Dupont to go to Messi or Mbappe levels. They will beat the All Blacks next Friday night, and you want to avoid that in the last eight. It’s intriguing to think New Zealand is the lesser of two evils.

South Africa, Ireland, France and then New Zealand are the four best teams but only two of them are appearing in semi-finals.

The other storylines to watch out for.

Australia are a great story. So are Fiji. The Wallabies have a run in them and they have the softer side of the draw. But they need a lot of stars to align. They have a proven coach and a skipper in Will Skelton who will go well because the boys will want to play for him. They just need to find a kicker. The first upset of the tournament won’t be an upset at all. Wales will lose to Fiji on Sunday week, and Gatty’s boys won’t do. Levani Botia dropped into the training centre here this week and looked in absolute mint condition. He is representative of the smoothest World Cup prep the Fijians have ever had. Watch out.