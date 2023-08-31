Rugby World Cup 2023: Your country-by-country Pool B guide - plus Donal Lenihan's verdict

Sat, Sept 9, 2.30pm: Ireland v Romania, Bordeaux

Sun, Sept 10, 4.45pm: South Africa v Scotland, Marseille

Sat, Sept 16, 8pm: Ireland v Tonga, Nantes

Sun, Sept 17, 2pm: South Africa v Romania, Bordeaux

Sat, Sept 23, 8pm: South Africa v Ireland, Saint-Denis

Sun, Sept 24, 4.45pm: Scotland v Tonga, Nice

Sun, Sept 30, 8pm: Scotland v Romania, Lille

Sun, Oct 1, 8pm: South Africa v Tonga, Marseille

Sat, Oct 7, 4.45pm, Ireland v Scotland, Saint-Denis

Sun, Oct 8, 8pm: Tonga v Romania, Lille

*Odds (to win pool): South Africa 5/6, Ireland 11/10, Scotland 10/1, Tonga 150/1, Romania 500/1

DID YOU KNOW?

Romania can lay claim to the Rugby World Cup record attendance, which was set in 2015 at Wembley Stadium, when 89,297 packed out the iconic London venue to see the mighty Oaks play Ireland. The crowd figure, supplied mostly by Ireland supporters it has to be said, topped the previous week’s record-setting crowd of 89,049 at the same stadium for the All Blacks versus Argentina.

KEY GAME

Purely as a match to set the tone for the pool and all the contests that follow, the opening weekend’s clash between defending champions South Africa and Scotland in Marseille will be a riveting watch.

POSSIBLE UPSET

Could it be Scotland beating the Springboks on Sunday, September 10?

ONE TO WATCH

So many to choose from in a pool whose two fancied teams are captained by Siya Kolisi of South Africa and Ireland’s Johnny Sexton but it is Scotland fly-half Finn Russell whose play makes pulses race. Once the bete noire of his head coach Gregor Townsend, Russell, who will join Johann van Graan’s Bath from Racing 92 after the tournament, embodies the free-wheeling spirit of adventure and exquisite talent so beloved of right-minded rugby supporters. He has won Townsend round and this could be the sort of stage that wins over plenty new admirers as well.

BEST PLAYER YOU’VE NEVER HEARD OF

Taylor Gontineac has a family name that resonates throughout Romanian rugby. He is the son of Oaks legend and former captain Roman Gontineac. A centre like his dad, Taylor was born in Aurillac, France, came up through the Celrmont espoirs, or academy, and now plays for Rouen in ProD2. He’s also becoming an integral part of the Romania team.

IF YOU COULD PICK ONE HEAD COACH?

Who wouldn’t choose Andy Farrell? The Ireland boss has proved his worth time and time again across the four years since stepping up from defence coach to take over from Joe Schmidt after the 2019 World Cup. A Six Nations Triple Crown 18 months ago, first series win in New Zealand last summer and a Grand Slam from this year’s championship is testament to that never mind the evolution of the Ireland gameplan into one of the most exciting in Test rugby.

YOUR SECOND FAVOURITE TEAM?

Can we have Ireland twice? Munster supporters, in particular, will be keeping an eye on Scotland new boy Ben Healy, former centre Damian de Allende and current heroes RG Snyman and Jean Kleyn are in the South African squad, while de Allende’s replacement and now a post-season departee Malakai Fekitoa is back in the land of his forefathers representing Tonga.

NATIONAL TIPPLE

We have no idea what the Tongans and Romanians care to partake of an evening but as partial as the Irish Examiner World Cup rugby boffins are to a glass of South African Pinotage and the malt whiskies of Scotland, it is a patriotic duty to stick with the Guinness, or Murphy’s.

VENUE WATCH

With pool games spread across France, from Bordeaux and Nantes in the west to Lille and Paris in the north and down to Marseille in the south, it is Stade de Nice on the Cote d’Azur that we focus our attention. With a capacity of 35,983, this is the home of Ligue I club OGC Nice and has hosted games during Euro 2016 and the 2019 Women’s World Cup. It has also been home for RC Toulon for several Top 14 matches but this World Cup will stage its first men’s Test matches since August 2019 when France beat Scotland in a World Cup warm-up by the Med. The Scots will hope for a better return when they meet Tonga here on September 24.

DONAL LENIHAN'S VIEW

This pool is complicated with three genuine contenders for knockout rugby in South Africa, Ireland and Scotland vying for the two quarter-final slots on offer. Even then, the vagaries of a ridiculously lopsided draw will see whoever emerges being pitted against France or New Zealand at the next stage.

First things first. One of four incredibly attractive pool games on the opening weekend of action pits Gregor Townsend’s ever-improving Scotland side against the reigning champions South Africa at the Stade de Marseille.

With Ireland set to open their campaign the day before against pool minnows Romania in Bordeaux, they will be able to sit back and contemplate what lies ahead on the back of a successful launch to their campaign.

A strong Tongan squad, supplemented by a host of former All Blacks and Wallaby greats, the likes of Charles Piatau, ex-Munster man Malakai Fekitoa and Adam Coleman, sit out the opening round. They will come in fresh against Ireland on the second weekend of action hoping to reach the heights achieved when they beat France, the eventual runners up, at the pool stage of the 2011 tournament in New Zealand.

Such is the quality within their squad a shock of this level cannot be ruled out and will take strength from the performances of Fiji and Samoa last weekend. That said, with three of the top five ranked teams in the world coming into the tournament fighting for the two available slots, nobody can afford to slip up. The Springboks have gone about their business impressively over the last few months and appear to be peaking at the right time once again. They sent a message to everyone with the manner of their win over New Zealand last week. Having more meaningful competition in the Rugby Championship throughout July and August has also proved highly advantageous.

Verdict: Despite being pitted in the most competitive pool, Ireland have come too far over the last two years under Andy Farrell to fall at the first hurdle. Likewise South Africa have their sights firmly set on being only the second side to retain their crown which means Scotland look set to lose out. For me, it’s Ireland and South Africa to advance.

South Africa

Forwards (19) Steven Kitshoff (Ulster), Vincent Koch (Sharks), Frans Malherbe (Stormers), Ox Nche (Sharks), Trevor Nyakane (Racing 92), Bongi Mbonambi (Sharks), Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears), Eben Etzebeth (Sharks), Jean Kleyn (Munster), Marvin Orie (Perpignan), RG Snyman (Munster), Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz), Siya Kolisi (Racing 92) – captain, Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs), Marco van Staden (Bulls), Duane Vermeulen (SA Rugby), Jasper Wiese (Leicester Tigers), Deon Fourie (Stormers), Franco Mostert (Honda Heat).

Backs (14) Faf de Klerk (Canon Eagles), Jaden Hendrikse (Sharks), Cobus Reinach (Montpelllier), Grant Williams (Sharks), Manie Libbok (Stormers), Damian Willemse (Stormers), Damian de Allende (Panasonic Wild Knights), Andre Esterhuizen (Harlequins), Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles), Kurt-Lee Arendse (Bulls), Cheslin Kolbe (Suntory Sungoliath), Willie le Roux (Bulls), Makazole Mapimpi (Sharks), Canan Moodie (Bulls).

Ireland

Forwards (18) Rob Herring (Ulster), Ronan Kelleher (Leinster), Dan Sheehan (Leinster), Finlay Bealham (Connacht), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster), David Kilcoyne (Munster), Jeremy Loughman (Munster), Tom O’Toole (Ulster), Andrew Porter (Leinster), Iain Henderson (Ulster), Joe McCarthy (Leinster), James Ryan (Leinster), Ryan Baird (Leinster), Tadhg Beirne (Munster), Jack Conan (Leinster), Caelan Doris (Leinster), Peter O’Mahony (Munster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster).

Backs (15) Craig Casey (Munster), Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster), Conor Murray (Munster), Ross Byrne (Leinster), Jack Crowley (Munster), Jonathan Sexton (Leinster), Bundee Aki (Connacht), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster), Garry Ringrose (Leinster), Keith Earls (Munster), Mack Hansen (Connacht), Hugo Keenan (Leinster), James Lowe (Leinster), Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster).

Scotland

Forwards (19) Ewan Ashman (Edinburgh), Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors), Dave Cherry (Edinburgh), Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh), Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors), Rory Darge (Glasgow Warriors), Jack Dempsey (Glasgow Warriors), Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh), Richie Gray (Glasgow Warriors), WP Nel (Edinburgh), Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh), Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh), Javan Sebastian (Edinburgh), Sam Skinner (Edinburgh), Rory Sutherland (Unattached), George Turner (Glasgow Warriors), Hamish Watson (Edinburgh).

Backs (14) Darcy Graham (Edinburgh), Chris Harris (Gloucester), Ben Healy (Edinburgh), George Horne (Glasgow Warriors), Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors), Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh), Ali Price (Glasgow), Cameron Redpath (Bath), Finn Russell (Bath), Ollie Smith (Glasgow Warriors), Kyle Steyn (Glasgow Warriors), Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors), Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh), Ben White (RC Toulon).

Tonga

Forwards (18) Sosefo ‘Apikotoa (Moana Pasifika), Adam Coleman (London Irish), Vaea Fifita (Scarlets), Siegfried Fisi’ihoi (Pau), Feao Fotuaika (Lyon), Solomone Funaki (Moana Pasifika), Tanginoa Halaifonua (Stade Francais), Sione Havili Talitui (Moana Pasifika), Tau Koloamatangi (Moana Pasifika), Paula Latu (Southland Stags), Samiuela Lousi (Scarlets), Sitiveni Mafi (Oyonnax), Siua Maile (Benetton), Samiuela Moli (Moana Pasifika), Paula Ngauamo (Castres) , Semisi Paea (New England Free Jacks), Ben Tameifuna (Bordeaux Begles), Sione Vailanu (Glasgow Warriors)

Backs (14) Pita Ahki (Toulouse), Malakai Fekitoa (Benetton), William Havili (Moana Pasifika), Fine Inisi (Moana Pasifika), Solomone Kata (Leicester Tigers), Otumaka Mausia (Western Sydney Two Blues), George Moala (Clermont), Manu Paea (Auckland), Salesi Piutau (Bristol Bears), Augustine Pulu (Hino Red Dolphins), Sonatane Takulua (Mont-de-Mason), Kyren Taumoefolau, Afusipa Taumoepeau (Perpignan), Anzelo Tuitavuki (Moana Pasifika)

Romania

Forwards (19) Alexandru Savin (CSA Steaua), Gheorghe Gajion (Stade Montois), Thomas Crețu (Stade Francais), Alexandru Gordaș (CS Dinamo), Costel Burțilă (RC Hyères Carqueiranne La Crau), Iulian Harțig (RC Bassin d’Arcachon), Ovidiu Cojocaru (CS Dinamo), Robert Irimescu (CSM Știința Baia Mare), Florin Bărdașu (CSA Steaua), Adrian Motoc (Biarritz Olympique), Marius Iftimiciuc (US Carcassonne), Ștefan Iancu (CSM Știința Baia Mare), Cristi Chirica (CS Dinamo), Andrew Gorin (Bayonne), Vlad Neculau (SCM USV Timișoara), Dragoș Ser (CSA Steaua), Cristi Boboc (CSA Steaua), Florian Roșu (CSM Știința Baia Mare), Damian Strătilă (CSA Steaua).

Backs (14) Gabriel Rupanu (SCM USV Timișoara), Florin Surugiu (CSA Steaua), Alin Conache (SCM USV Timișoara), Gabriel Pop (CS Dinamo), Lama Sioeli (CSM Bucuresti), Tudor Boldor (CS Dinamo), Nicolas Onuțu (CS Vienne), Marius Simionescu (SCM USV Timișoara), Taliauli Sikeua (Romanian Wolves), Taylor Gontineac (Rouen Normandie), Jason Tomane (CSM Știința Baia Mare), Tangimana Fonovai (CSA Steaua), Tevita Manumua (SCM USV Timișoara), Hinckley Vaovasa (CSA Steaua).