Gallery: Ireland depart for France and a World Cup campaign of great promise

FIRST STEP: Head coach Andy Farrell, third top, and his players pictured at Dublin Airport ahead of Ireland's Aer Lingus flight to France for the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Thu, 31 Aug, 2023 - 14:10
Cian Locke

The Irish rugby team departed from Dublin today for their base in Tours. The town of 130,000 people in in north-central France, just south of Paris, will host Ireland for the duration of their Pool campaign in France. 

Andy Farrell’s squad will set up base at a five-star hotel to the north of the Loire while training daily at nearby Stade Chambrerie, a newly opened government-funded, rugby-specific facility.

The team left Dublin airport today carried by official IRFU airline Aer Lingus, with tens of thousands of Irish supporters expected to follow over the coming weeks. 

ALL ABOARD: Pictured is the Ireland Rugby team departing for the 2023 Rugby World Cup, alongside Aer Lingus pilots, cabin crew and staff.
Dan Sheehan completes check-in at Dublin Airport.

Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile
Conor Murray captured the departure on film.

Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile
In safe hands - former St. Mary’s College students, Johnny Sexton with Aer Lingus Captain Caolan Flanagan

Former St. Mary’s College students, Johnny Sexton with Aer Lingus Captain Caolan Flanagan
Aer Lingus Ambassadors, Johnny Sexton, Tadhg Furlong, Robbie Henshaw and Josh van der Flier with Aer Lingus Captains Caolan Flanagan and Ruairi Farrell

 
 

Hat's off: Robbie Henshaw and Josh van der Flier with Aer Lingus Captain Ruairi Farrell

Photo: ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
