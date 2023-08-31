Gallery: Ireland depart for France and a World Cup campaign of great promise

The Irish rugby team departed from Dublin today for their base in Tours. The town of 130,000 people in in north-central France, just south of Paris, will host Ireland for the duration of their Pool campaign in France.
Andy Farrell’s squad will set up base at a five-star hotel to the north of the Loire while training daily at nearby Stade Chambrerie, a newly opened government-funded, rugby-specific facility.
The team left Dublin airport today carried by official IRFU airline Aer Lingus, with tens of thousands of Irish supporters expected to follow over the coming weeks.
