Scott Bemand includes 5 uncapped players in Irish WXV3 squad

The new Irish coach has drafted in fresh faces for the upcoming fixtures in Dubai.
New Ireland head coach Scott Bemand has been impressed with the performances a handful of players from the interprovincials. Picture: Ben Hoskins/Getty Images.

Wed, 30 Aug, 2023 - 15:28
Darragh Leen

New Irish Women's Head Coach Scott Bemand has named five uncapped players in his 30-player training squad ahead of the inaugural WXV3 competition in Dubai. 

Forwards Fiona Tuite, Sarah Delany and Siobhan McCarthy are included in the panel, while young backs Clara Barrett and Katie Whelan earn their first call ups to the senior squad.

Delany, Barrett and Whelan are three of five players included who featured for Ireland Women's U20s on their tour to Italy in June, while Béibhinn Parsons and Eve Higgins add major experience to the squad having last year helped the Ireland Sevens secure Olympic qualification.

"After settling into the role in recent weeks and connecting with many of the players and staff, it is exciting to announce our WXV3 training squad," Bemand said. "There have been a number of impressive performances during the Vodafone Women's Interprovincial Championship and the Coaching Team believe we have selected an exciting blend of youth and experience for the competition ahead. There is a lot of hard work ahead but there is exciting potential within the squad”.

Ireland face Kazakhstan in their WXV3 opener on Friday, October 13 before going head-to-head with Colombia at The Sevens Stadium on Saturday, October 21. Bemand's side conclude the competition against Spain on Saturday, October 28.

Ireland squad for WXV3

Forwards: Aoife Wafer, Brittany Hogan, Christy Haney, Deirbhile Nic A Bhaird, Dorothy Wall, Edel McMahon, Fiona Tuite, Grace Moore, Kathryn Buggy, Linda Djougang, Maeve Óg O’Leary, Neve Jones, Niamh O’Dowd, Sadhbh McGrath, Sam Monaghan, Sarah Delaney, Siobhan McCarthy. 

Backs: Aoibheann Reilly, Aoife Dalton, Aoife Doyle, Béibhinn Parsons, Clara Barrett, Dannah O’Brien, Eve Higgins, Katie Whelan, Méabh Deely, Molly Scuffil-McCabe, Nicole Fowley, Natasja Behan, Vicky Irwin.

Additional Players: Eimear Corri, India Daley, Kayla Waldron, Leah Tarpey, Megan Collis, Ruth Campbell.

Fixtures, The Sevens Stadium, Dubai: v Kazakhstan, Friday 13 October; v Colombia, Saturday 21 October; v Spain, Saturday 28 October.

