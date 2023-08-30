Andrew Goodman: Ireland can go 'really deep' at World Cup

Ireland are genuine contenders to lift the Rugby World Cup and will "go really deep" in the competition, according to Samoa and Leinster assistant coach Andrew Goodman.

Andy Farrell is bidding to take Ireland beyond the quarter-finals of the tournament for the first time on the back of leading his side to the top of the global rankings.

New Zealander Goodman watched from the sidelines on Saturday evening in Bayonne as the Irish stretched their winning run to 13 matches with a narrow 17-13 success over Samoa.

The 40-year-old former Leinster player, who has been working with the Pacific island nation since 2021, has connections with many of Ireland's squad having returned to the Dublin-based province last year to assist Leo Cullen.

Asked if Ireland are serious challengers for the Webb Ellis Cup, he replied: "Definitely, they've been playing outstanding footy. They've shown it against teams from both hemispheres.

"The way they've been able to adapt their game to different styles depending on who they're playing and weather conditions and all things like that, they've got a really balanced squad at the moment so they'll go really deep.

"Without my Samoan head on and my New Zealand head on, I'm hoping they go really well with the connections I've got in that squad."

Samoa caused Ireland plenty of problems at Stade Jean Dauger and are seeking to progress to the quarter-finals of the World Cup for the first time since 1995.

Seilala Mapusua's squad has been strengthened by the inclusion of former All Blacks Charlie Faumuina, Steve Luatua, and Lima Sopoaga and ex-Australia fly-half Christian Leali'ifano following a change in eligibility laws.

Samoa are in Pool D alongside England, Argentina, Japan and debutants Chile.

"The experiences those boys bring back to our environment has been great," said Goodman.

"Strongest Samoan team in the professional era? We'll have to wait and see.

"But we certainly want it to be and we're certainly aiming to get out of the pool because it hasn't happened for a long time, so we're pretty ambitious."