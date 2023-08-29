Scotland's George Turner aiming high in France

Scotland hooker George Turner insists they will not settle for second best at the World Cup.

Gregor Townsend's side have the top two teams in the world in their pool, South Africa and Ireland, but they are ranked fifth themselves and have beaten the likes of England, Wales and France this year.

And Turner is aiming high ahead of their opening game against the Springboks on September 10.

Turner said: "You don't go into things looking for second place. We want to win. We think we can win. There's that confidence in us.

"We're in a good place. Where we are at the moment, the group of players, how we're feeling, we can do amazing at this World Cup.

"We can beat any team on our day if we get it right and don't switch off."

The Glasgow forward believes the tight-knit nature of the squad will be a major asset.

"I've got a wife and three kids so being away from home can be difficult because we're a close family and we do a lot together," the 30-year-old said.

"I'm trying to get them out to France for some time so they can come to a game and I can see them on a day off.

"Since lockdown, people have probably spent even more time with their families so it can be tough when you're away.

"Five weeks, six weeks, two months, whatever it is, it's a long time to be away so it is a big deal for all the players.

"We've got a good connection, we're a tight group. Everyone gets on and nothing is forced within the group. People can hang out with whoever they wish and do whatever they want.

"There's no pressure on anyone to go out if they don't want to. If you need to decompress on your own you can do that."