Niamh Briggs: Leinster loss a case of opportunity missed, but another awaits

This weekend it’s all on the line for both provinces, as an Interprovincial Championship final awaits those present at Musgrave Park on Saturday evening.
Niamh Briggs: Leinster loss a case of opportunity missed, but another awaits

WE GO AGAIN: Munster head coach Niamh Briggs leads the team talk after the loss to Leinster last weekend. Pic: ©INPHO/Tom Maher

Wed, 30 Aug, 2023 - 07:37
Shane Donovan

Munster v Leinster. A mouthwatering encounter no matter what the circumstances.

Last weekend, it was all on the line for Leinster as reigning Interprovincial champions Munster, thus far unbeaten, travelled to Donnybrook.

Tania Rosser’s side passed a test they needed to in order to qualify for the decider, as proceedings got a touch away from Munster in the second half.

This weekend it’s all on the line for both provinces, as an Interprovincial Championship final awaits those present at Musgrave Park on Saturday evening.

Munster head coach Niamh Briggs is adamant that switching focus to proceedings awaiting them in Cork is paramount.

“You got to make sure that we as a group keep the emotion away,” Briggs began. “I think that’s going to be really important for us, and backing our skills to be able to do what we want to do.

“Leinster, you know we saw last weekend, they are a really good side. They have players stacked across the park, we’ve got to make sure we’ve got our details right.

“But if we focus too much on them or focus too much on last weekend, we’ll be doing our work that we’ve done over the summer a disservice.” Briggs continued: “I think we’ve got to put that (last weekend) down as an opportunity missed and we’ve another opportunity to go and get it this weekend. That’s going to be the big message for us.

The Interprovincial Championship table and stats lines show little difference between the sides, that’s for sure.

11 points on the board each, Munster have scored six more points across the three games, while Leinster conceded five less.

“There is very little between these two teams, we’ve the utmost respect for Leinster. We just can’t wait to get them down (to Cork) and see what happens.

“At the end of the day, women’s rugby is going to be the winner.”

Experienced backs Eimear Considine and Aoife Doyle should be back in contention this weekend, having missed the Energia Park loss with injury niggles. Their return, added to that of co-captain Nicole Cronin - who made a long-awaited injury return in Donnybrook - will be a major boost for Briggs and Munster.

"I think this is the first week we're good to go. The girls who picked up a few niggles last week and couldn’t play are due to come back into training this week which is great for us.

"From that end, I'm pretty sure we’re in good stead and are raring to go."

More in this section

Ian Foster during the warm-up 25/8/2023 'Calm down': All Black coach addresses Boks spanking
Wales v South Africa - International Friendly Lawsuit and brain-injury concerns hang over Rugby World Cup
RUGBYU-WC-2023-NZL-RSA World Cup needs a crucial injection of beauty to contrast with big beasts
<p>Scotland's George Turner. Pic: ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo</p>

Scotland's George Turner aiming high in France

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd