Niamh Briggs: Leinster loss a case of opportunity missed, but another awaits

Munster v Leinster. A mouthwatering encounter no matter what the circumstances.

Last weekend, it was all on the line for Leinster as reigning Interprovincial champions Munster, thus far unbeaten, travelled to Donnybrook.

Tania Rosser’s side passed a test they needed to in order to qualify for the decider, as proceedings got a touch away from Munster in the second half.

This weekend it’s all on the line for both provinces, as an Interprovincial Championship final awaits those present at Musgrave Park on Saturday evening.

Munster head coach Niamh Briggs is adamant that switching focus to proceedings awaiting them in Cork is paramount.

“You got to make sure that we as a group keep the emotion away,” Briggs began. “I think that’s going to be really important for us, and backing our skills to be able to do what we want to do.

“Leinster, you know we saw last weekend, they are a really good side. They have players stacked across the park, we’ve got to make sure we’ve got our details right.

“But if we focus too much on them or focus too much on last weekend, we’ll be doing our work that we’ve done over the summer a disservice.” Briggs continued: “I think we’ve got to put that (last weekend) down as an opportunity missed and we’ve another opportunity to go and get it this weekend. That’s going to be the big message for us.

The Interprovincial Championship table and stats lines show little difference between the sides, that’s for sure.

11 points on the board each, Munster have scored six more points across the three games, while Leinster conceded five less.

“There is very little between these two teams, we’ve the utmost respect for Leinster. We just can’t wait to get them down (to Cork) and see what happens.

“At the end of the day, women’s rugby is going to be the winner.”

Experienced backs Eimear Considine and Aoife Doyle should be back in contention this weekend, having missed the Energia Park loss with injury niggles. Their return, added to that of co-captain Nicole Cronin - who made a long-awaited injury return in Donnybrook - will be a major boost for Briggs and Munster.

"I think this is the first week we're good to go. The girls who picked up a few niggles last week and couldn’t play are due to come back into training this week which is great for us.

"From that end, I'm pretty sure we’re in good stead and are raring to go."