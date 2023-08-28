England drop to joint lowest ranking ahead of World Cup

England's troubled build-up to the World Cup is reflected in their descent to eighth in the last global rankings to be published before the tournament begins
England drop to joint lowest ranking ahead of World Cup

NEW LOW: England’s Marcus Smith is tackled by Fiji’s Selesitino Ravutaumada during the Summer Nations Series match at Twickenham. Pic: David Davies/PA Wire

Mon, 28 Aug, 2023 - 18:13
Duncan Bech

England's troubled build-up to the World Cup is reflected in their descent to eighth in the last global rankings to be published before the tournament begins.

World Rugby has confirmed that Steve Borthwick's side have fallen two places from sixth following their 30-22 defeat by Fiji on Saturday - registering their joint lowest position in the standings' 20-year history.

Fiji have climbed from ninth to seventh on the back of their stunning victory at Twickenham while Argentina - England's main pool rivals in France - are up one place to sixth.

Ireland top the rankings ahead of second-placed South Africa with the two heavyweights' presence in Pool B alongside fifth-placed Scotland highlighting the most lop-sided draw in the competition's history.

England are in the easiest group but given their recent run of five defeats in six Tests, their assignments against 12th-placed Samoa and 14th-placed Japan now look like banana skins.

Apart from their form on the field, which is underpinned by a leaky defence, they have suffered from a series of suspensions and injuries that have disrupted their build-up.

While the rankings change after every round of Tests matches, England's lowly position is symbolic of how far they have fallen and mirrors expectations over how they will perform at the World Cup.

Borthwick himself explained the importance of the rankings heading into the tournament when he announced his 33-man squad on August 7.

"If you could lay it out and say to me 'what would you want to be right now?', I'd use (former England coach) Clive Woodward's words that you want to be the best team in the world," Borthwick said.

"Ranked number one, the favourites. That's what Ireland have right now. Why? Because you want to make sure you're the best team. Now that's not our situation, our situation is different."

RUGBY WORLD CUP 2023

Your home  for all the latest news, match reports, features, opinions and expert analysis from the Rugby World Cup.

RUGBY WORLD CUP 2023

Your home  for all the latest news, match reports, features, opinions and expert analysis from the Rugby World Cup.

Rugby World Cup trophy

More in this section

Keith Earls 27/8/2023 Andy Farrell: 'I had to persuade Keith Earls not to retire'
Jonathan Sexton 27/8/2023 Johnny Sexton: 'I’m not trying to play the victim. I made a mistake'
Ireland v Samoa - Rugby World Cup Warm-Up Match Cian Healy's loss is Jeremy Loughman's gain as real work starts now
#Rugby World Cup
<p>FREE TO PLAY: New Zealand's Scott Barrett leaves the game with a red card. Pic: ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo</p>

All Blacks lock Barrett free to play after red card against Springboks

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd