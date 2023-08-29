Conor Murray says Ireland 'in a good place' after 'different type of test'

Two weeks out from the Rugby World Cup, which camp would you prefer to be a part?

Definitely not England, that’s for sure after Steve Borthwick’s men slumped to new depths with a Twickenham defeat to Fiji on Saturday afternoon.

More pertinently, is it better to be fizzing like France were against Australia in Paris on Sunday ahead of their home World Cup, storming like the South Africans on Friday night when they followed up their demolition of Wales with a statement performance of power and precision to dismantle New Zealand; or perhaps it could be more than okay to be trundling along in third gear, racking up the victories but still with wrinkles to iron out over the next few weeks before the biggest challenges of your pool campaign arrive.

Last Saturday night’s less than stellar, rain-drenched 17-13 win over Samoa at Bayonne’s Stade Jean Dauger will hardly have the Springboks quaking in their size 15 boots ahead of their Pool B showdown at Stade de France on September 23.

Matches against minnows Romania a week on Saturday in Bordeaux and Tonga in Nantes on September 16 precede that blockbuster between the world number one side and the defending world champions.

One of three number nines heading back alongside Jamison Gibson-Park and Munster team-mate Craig Casey, and on the brink of his fourth World Cup, 107-cap scrum-half Murray is “very” happy with the place the squad, now trimmed to a tournament-ready 33, are at.

“Yeah, very. A really good mood in the camp and we showed some really good signs against England of what we’re capable of and warm-up games are always going to be a little bit like that,” Murray said following the Samoa game, Ireland’s final pre-tournament warm-up.

“But we know where we can go as a group, the confidence is really high and (Samoa) was a different type of test and we found a way to get through it.

“The World Cup is going to be difficult. There’s going to be nights like this, the atmosphere was really hostile in a good way, it was enjoyable, but we’re going to have to deal with those kind of things as well.

“So in terms of prep for a World Cup it was a good run out. It was a really tough game, they’re a really good side, well coached and obviously they have really good athletes, so yeah, as a group we have a right to be in a good place.

“It goes without saying we want to improve and play our best rugby by the time we get to the World Cup and we have the ability to do that.”

As to Murray’s personal form, the 34-year-old added: “Pre-season’s been brilliant. I think the level of competition within the squad is really high and I’ve said it before, all four nines that were in, we’re pushing each other. When you get your chance in a game because the competition is so high you really want to put your best foot forward.

“Yeah, tough night tonight but personally and as a team we found a way to get it done. So yeah, I feel really good, I feel fit, I’m buzzing.”

Like the rest of the rugby world, Friday night’s Springboks’ performance against a first-choice All Blacks side in London did not go unnoticed and the Ireland camp are well aware of what’s coming down the track in just under four weeks.

None more so than Murray and the rest of the Munster contingent in the squad who had Boks’ head coach Jacques Nienaber and assistant Felix Jones in backroom staff under Rassie Erasmus in 2016 and 2017.

“Yeah, very impressive,” he said. “We know what they’re like. You could say New Zealand were poor but I thought South Africa put them under so much pressure it made them make mistakes.

“Particularly the way they defended, a lot of us have been coached by Jacques and Felix and we know what’s coming. Well, we think we know what’s coming, Jacques is always going to pull something out of nothing and something you didn’t expect.

“So we’ve been watching South Africa and everyone else for a long time but a really good performance from them and I’m sure they’ll feel really good about where they’re at because that was a really good New Zealand side and they made them look not so good. But I’m sure New Zealand will bounce back and South Africa will feel pretty good too.”