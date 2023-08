Andy Farrell warned of a big Samoan threat at the World Cup as he praised his Ireland players for negotiating a tricky pre-tournament challenge at Stade Jean Dauger on Saturday night.

Ireland, the Six Nations Grand Slam champions and number one side in the world rankings, secured a hard-fought 17-13 victory on a rainy evening in southwestern France that created a national-team record 13th consecutive victory and ensured they will carry that number one status back to France when they return next Thursday ahead of next month’s tournament.

The Ireland boss had wanted this fixture, and the training week that preceded it to mimic the timetable, conditions, rigours, and bureaucratic logistics that his squad will face during the World Cup proper and this final warm-up delivered on all fronts.

After coming through 80 exacting minutes in front of a capacity 13,000 crowd of mostly pro-Samoan supporters of Top 14 club Aviron Bayonnais, Farrell lauded his squad’s ability to problem-solve on the hoof and overcome a sticky opening half that saw Ireland take an early lead through a Jimmy O’Brien try but trail 10-7 at half-time after an intercept try scored by Samoa full-back Duncan Paia’Aua converted by Lima Sopoaga, who added a penalty on the stroke of half-time.

Second-half tries from man of the match Conor Murray and replacement hooker Rob Herring saved Ireland’s blushes after former All Black Sopoaga had stretched Samoa’s lead to 13-7 shortly after the interval, Farrell’s men fixing their set-piece issues with the help of experienced replacements Herring, James Ryan and Peter O’Mahony.

“Delighted to get the win,” Farrell said. “It was a proper Test match, wasn’t it?

“I said during the week that it would be good if it rained to find out about ourselves. It was difficult conditions and things weren’t always going to go your way, especially against a good side like that.

“They’re a good side, Samoa. They’re going to shock a few teams. It isn’t just the traditional stuff that they’re good at. You saw the big carries towards the end and they were powerful etc. but they look fit, they have a great set-piece and there are a lot of good things happening for them. Their coaching staff have done a fantastic job.

“In the end, I was pleased with our mentality — as in, no panic, finding a way, fixed our set-piece at half-time, subs came on and added hugely to our physicality. And three tries to one, should’ve, could’ve, would’ve, all those bits... Test matches are tough to win in conditions like that and we managed to find a way again. I’m pleased really.”

Ireland lock Iain Henderson, who captained the side in the absence of suspended skipper Johnny Sexton as he served out the final game of his three-match suspension, saw plenty of lessons being learned ahead of their second match in Pool B against Samoa’s fellow Pacific islanders Tonga.

“For me and a handful of forwards, the importance of the set-piece. We need to make sure we have that firing for our gameplan to work well,” Henderson said.

“The physicality side of things, a good couple of times I think we fronted up well but probably we can be better on that side of things.

“And again, not to take these ‘Tier Two’ or lesser sides lightly in the pools, they have to be taken seriously.

“They have threats from all over, we know Tonga will be the same as those guys.

“A different team to those that played in other World Cups, they’re excited and proud to be playing for their country in potentially their first World Cup.

“From a spectator point of view, I think those teams will be thoroughly exciting to watch and all the teams that play them will have to have their wits about them.”