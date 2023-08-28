Samoa's Michael Ala’alatoa: 'We don’t get these opportunities against the best in the world often'

It was Samoa taking a lap of honour and taking the plaudits at Stade Jean Dauger, the Bayonnais faithful having taken the adventurous Pacific Islanders to their hearts with their performance in defeat to Ireland.

Yet both head coach Seilala Mapasua and co-captain Michael Ala’alatoa knew they had learned valuable lessons from this 17-13 loss to the Six Nations champions on Saturday night.

Beaten by three tries to one having led 13-7 after 46 minutes, Samoa had profited from a dominant set-piece, a misfiring Irish lineout and super-aggressive linespeed in defence to unsettle the world number one-ranked team a fortnight out from the World Cup.

It will give Samoa’s Pool D rivals England, Japan, Argentina and Chile pause for thought that they pushed Ireland so hard for 80 minutes, only to miss out on a famous victory right at the death with consecutive missteps on the Irish tryline - the first, an overcooked Lima Sopoaga penalty that missed touch in the right corner and the second a James Ryan lineout steal.

It was a performance that left Leinster tighthead prop Ala’alatoa with understandably mixed emotions.

“It’s a hard one to describe,” the co-captain said. “There’s definitely a lot to be proud of, we left a lot out there and we’re getting to where we know we can get to.

“It’s a tough way to lose knowing that we don’t get these opportunities against the best in the world often.

“We did everything we could to put best foot forward, but everyone is pretty gutted in there to be honest but we know we can learn from it and get better.

“It is a step forward but at the same time we can take a lot from the way that the Irish played. They nailed their moments when they needed to, especially in that second half, so when we get to the World Cup that we need to get better at for sure, but in terms of our effort and enthusiasm, we can’t fault that. We left everything out there but there’s still a lot to learn.”

Mapasua, the former Highlanders and London Irish centre, a midfield partner at the Exiles of Ireland attack coach Mike Catt, explained how Samoa had done such a good job of stifling the expansive ambitions of the Grand Slam winners.

“Set piece is something we’ve been working on, especially around our scrum. We knew that if we can be on a par with them, we could at least give ourselves a shot,” Mapasua said.

“We knew that they’re a team that love to keep ball in play for long periods and they love to play with speed, so that was something that we wanted to take away from Ireland, that speed of play. If we could stop their momentum then we at least give ourselves a chance.”

Samoa will go into the World Cup and an opening pool game against minnows Chile in Bordeaux on September 16 with ambitions of upsetting the three higher-seeded teams in the pool.

“Yes, definitely a lot of confidence out of that,” Mapasua said of his team’s performance against Ireland before adding: “As Michael said, harsh lesson to learn but got to nail those opportunities when we get them at the World Cup. We’ll definitely take those lessons on board.”