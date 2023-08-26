Wales scrum-half Rhys Webb has failed drug test, according to his club Biarritz

Former Wales scrum-half Rhys Webb has been provisionally suspended by French rugby authorities after a positive drugs test, according to the player's club Biarritz.

Webb tested positive for a growth hormone in a test carried out by the French Anti-Doping Agency (AFLD) in July.

It is understood the player is protesting his innocence.

"Rhys came to me on Monday and he showed me the letter from the French Anti-Doping Agency," Biarritz president Jean-Baptiste Aldigé told the BBC.

"The letter said Rhys was positive for some products. He has to attend a meeting on Monday with them. It's not a court hearing. At this stage, he is not guilty.

"The meeting is just to explain the results. As club president, I am waiting for the result. The result was last Monday. The test was on 14 July.

"Rhys was the one to receive the test results. As a club, we are not involved. After the meeting on Monday, the decision will be made whether to go to court or not.

"As soon as you get a strange result, you are provisionally suspended as a player."

Webb retired from international rugby this year and joined the French side, who play in PRO D2. He scored a try on his debut against Colomiers last weekend.

An investigation has been launched with a potential ban if found guilty.