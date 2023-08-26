Wales scrum-half Rhys Webb has failed drug test, according to his club Biarritz

It is understood the player is protesting his innocence. 
Wales Rhys Webb in action during the Guinness Six Nations match at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff.

Former Wales scrum-half Rhys Webb has been provisionally suspended by French rugby authorities after a positive drugs test, according to the player's club Biarritz. 

Webb tested positive for a growth hormone in a test carried out by the French Anti-Doping Agency (AFLD) in July.

It is understood the player is protesting his innocence. 

"Rhys came to me on Monday and he showed me the letter from the French Anti-Doping Agency," Biarritz president Jean-Baptiste Aldigé told the BBC.

"The letter said Rhys was positive for some products. He has to attend a meeting on Monday with them. It's not a court hearing. At this stage, he is not guilty.

"The meeting is just to explain the results. As club president, I am waiting for the result. The result was last Monday. The test was on 14 July.

"Rhys was the one to receive the test results. As a club, we are not involved. After the meeting on Monday, the decision will be made whether to go to court or not.

"As soon as you get a strange result, you are provisionally suspended as a player."

Webb retired from international rugby this year and joined the French side, who play in PRO D2. He scored a try on his debut against Colomiers last weekend.

An investigation has been launched with a potential ban if found guilty.

