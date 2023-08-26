There could not be a better time for Tom Stewart to nail his role

A malfunctioning lineout against the English was one of the main takeaways from that Aviva Stadium win
There could not be a better time for Tom Stewart to nail his role

OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS: Tom Stewart during Ireland's captain's run in Bayonne. Pic: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Sat, 26 Aug, 2023 - 07:25
Simon Lewis

A BIG DAY FOR… 

Jack Crowley 

Ireland cap number six and a third Test start for the Munster fly-half presents an excellent opportunity for the 23-year-old to press his claims for the back-up role to captain Johnny Sexton at the World Cup. Sexton misses his third and final Ireland game through suspension with Crowley also having played the first half against Italy on August 5 at number 10 and the second half at full back. Against England last Saturday he came off the bench to cover inside centre Bundee Aki’s absence for a Head Injury Assessment before finally getting the last 11 minutes in his preferred position at fly-half.

This time around Crowley has had the chance to run the week for Ireland and dominate the room, a faculty of the West Cork man’s which Farrell has been so impressed with in the past. Now he has to prove that can translate to some high-level execution against a hungry and physical Samoan defence.

Tom Stewart 

With just 49 minutes of Test rugby under his belt thanks to his Ireland debut off the bench against Italy earlier this month, Stewart gets his first start for his country Saturday night at the end of a week when the hooker position has been front and centre. First-choice Dan Sheehan was left at home to nurse a sprained foot ligament while second-choice Ronan Kelleher has taken a limited part in training since the squad arrived in France last Sunday having missed the previous day’s 29-10 win over England with a hamstring issue. 

A malfunctioning lineout against the English was one of the main takeaways from that Aviva Stadium win, so as one of the two fit hookers in the squad and World Cup squad selection to be decided within hours if not minutes of the full-time whistle, there could not be a better time for Stewart to nail his role and perhaps barge his way into Andy Farrell and forwards coach Paul O’Connell’s thoughts.

Samoa 

This is not as patronising as it may first appear. The Samoans have been starved of quality opposition having only faced one Tier One nation in the last four years since Ireland, Japan, and Scotland hammered them in the pool stages on Japanese soil in 2019.

That only Italy of the Tier One teams has met them since, beating the Pacific islanders 49-17 in Padua last November, highlights the struggles of Second and Third tier teams in finding the sort of opponents who can give them the type of challenge that allows them to measure meaningful progress in the world game.

The loss to Tier-One Italy is one of only two defeats in the 10 Test matches Samoa have managed to play since the 2019 World Cup, a number of games distorted by the global covid pandemic of 2020-21. By contrast, however, Saturday night’s match at Stade Jean Dauger will be Ireland’s 40th since their 2019 quarter-final defeat to New Zealand in Japan, and just their fifth in that same timeframe against Tier-Two opposition.

RUGBY WORLD CUP 2023

Your home  for all the latest news, match reports, features, opinions and expert analysis from the Rugby World Cup.

RUGBY WORLD CUP 2023

Your home  for all the latest news, match reports, features, opinions and expert analysis from the Rugby World Cup.

Rugby World Cup trophy

More in this section

Holders Munster make four changes for visit to Leinster
Ireland Captain's Run Last chance for hopefuls as Ireland strive for greater cohesion
Ireland Captain's Run Ireland's Jack Crowley has come a long way since asking Santa for a France jersey
#Rugby World Cup#Irish Rugby
<p>CONVINCING WIN: South Africa celebrate after winning the Qatar Airways Cup. Pic: ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo</p>

South Africa demolish indisciplined New Zealand as Scott Barrett sees red

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd