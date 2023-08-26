Holders Munster make four changes for visit to Leinster

New Ireland Women’s head coach Scott Bemand could not have hoped for a better fixture to come at the end of his first week based at the IRFU High Performance Centre.

Old rivals Leinster and Munster clash at Energia Park on Saturday (kick-off 4.45pm, live on TG4) in the third round of the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship, with the pressure on Tania Rosser’s Blues to end Munster’s nine-match unbeaten run which stretches back to 2019.

Having got back to winning ways last week against Ulster, Leinster sit second in the table on six points. Munster’s 10-point tally has them safely through to next Saturday’s final, but Rosser’s side will be acutely aware that Connacht (four points) could yet pip them as they host Ulster in a 2.30pm kick-off.

There are four alterations to the Munster team that swept Connacht aside 46-7.

Niamh Briggs’ side will be back on home turf for next week’s final following confirmation from the IRFU that the 3rd-4th place play-off and the title decider will both be held at Musgrave Park.

Notably, Jane Clohessy, the 24-year-old daughter of former Munster and Ireland prop Peter, will make her first start for the Reds in Donnybrook. She is a strong ball carrier and assistant coach Fiona Hayes has marked her out as one to watch.

“We saw Jane kind of come into the squad last year,” explained Hayes. “She actually came in because she had just started rugby again, coming in to help out with an internal trial game. The coaching staff, everyone was just like, ‘Wow! Oh my God!’. She just threw her body around.”

Aoife Corey and Ellen Boylan feature in Munster’s back-three for the Dublin duel, with minor knocks ruling out both Eimear Considine and Aoife Doyle. Claire Bennett also makes her first start of the campaign, joining captain Dorothy Wall in the second row.

LEINSTER: N Behan, A Clarke, A Dalton, L Tarpey, A Doyle, N Caughey, K Whelan; L Djougang, L Callan, C Haney, R Campbell, E Corri, A Wafer, M Boyne, H O’Connor.

Replacements: C Molloy, A Moore, S Delaney, K Doran, S Taiti-Fanene, A Hughes, D O’Brien, E O Byrne-White.

MUNSTER: A Corey, E Boylan, A McInerney, S Nunan, S Carroll, K Flannery, M Wall; R Ormond, C Farrell, F Reidy, D Wall, C Bennett, J Clohessy, M Óg O’Leary, D Nic a Bháird.

Replacements: B Buttimer, E Cahill, G Coombes, C O'Halloran, C Pearse, A Salter-Townshend, N Cronin, A O'Flynn.