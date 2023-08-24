Courtney Lawes to captain England when he wins 100th cap against Fiji

In an unexpected development, Jonny May has been picked on the left wing despite not being selected in England’s World Cup squad, hinting at potential injury problems in the back three.
Courtney Lawes to captain England when he wins 100th cap against Fiji
Courtney Lawes will win his 100th cap against Fiji (Brian Lawless/PA)
Thu, 24 Aug, 2023 - 12:45
Duncan Bech

Courtney Lawes will win his 100th cap when he captains England in Saturday’s final warm-up match before the World Cup against Fiji at Twickenham.

With Owen Farrell serving a four-match ban for a dangerous tackle, Lawes continues as skipper to become the fifth England player to amass a century of Test appearances, having made his debut in 2009.

George Ford continues as chief conductor in a new-look half-back combination that includes Alex Mitchell, while Manu Tuilagi and Ollie Lawrence are paired together for the first time in a powerful midfield alliance.

Head coach Steve Borthwick may have given a hint of his thinking at number eight following Billy Vunipola’s three-game suspension for a high hit by picking Ben Earl in the position.

In an unexpected development, Jonny May has been picked on the left wing despite not being selected in England’s World Cup squad, hinting at potential injury problems in the back three.

RUGBY WORLD CUP 2023

Your home  for all the latest news, match reports, features, opinions and expert analysis from the Rugby World Cup.

RUGBY WORLD CUP 2023

Your home  for all the latest news, match reports, features, opinions and expert analysis from the Rugby World Cup.

Rugby World Cup trophy

More in this section

Ireland v England - Bank of Ireland Nations Series Dan Sheehan’s foot injury may not be as serious as initially feared
Scotland Captains Run - Twickenham Stadium - Friday February 3rd Scrum-half Ben White named in Scotland starting line-up against Georgia
Australia v Argentina - The Rugby Championship Rugby Australia to follow Ireland with centralised model
England#Rugby World CupPlace: UK
<p>TAILORED APPROACH: Rob Herring is enjoying Andy Farrell's way of doing things. </p>

Herring among the grateful for 'family-first' Irish approach

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd