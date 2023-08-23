Billy Vunipola ruled out of England's first two World Cup games after red card

Billy Vunipola will miss England's World Cup games against Argentina and Japan after receiving a three week ban for the red card he received against Ireland.

The number 8 as initially given a yellow card for contact to the head of Ireland prop Andrew Porter. This was upgraded to a red by the Bunker Review System.

This means England will be down two of their most experienced players after captain Owen Farrell was also ruled out of the opening two World Cup games following his red card against Wales.

Vunipola attended a disciplinary committee meeting on Tuesday and admitted he had committed an act of foul play worthy of a red card.

This brings a starting point of a six week suspension.

Noting the absence of any mitigating factors, as well as Vunipola's previous record, immediate apology, and remorse, the committee reduced the suspension to three weeks.

This will rule Vunipola, England's only natural number 8, out of this weekend's final World Cup warm-up game against Fiji, as well as the first two pool games of the World Cup.

A statement released on Wednesday morning said:

"England number 8, Billy Vunipola, appeared before an independent judicial committee via video link having [received a red card/been cited] for an act of foul play contrary to Law 9.13...in the Summer Nations Series match between Ireland and England on Saturday 19th August 2023.

"The independent Judicial Committee consisting of Roddy Dunlop KC – Chair (Scotland), Frank Hadden (Scotland) and Jamie Corsi (Wales) heard the case, considering all the available evidence and submissions from the player and his representative.

"The player admitted that he had committed an act of foul play worthy of a red card.

"On that basis, the Committee applied World Rugby’s mandatory minimum mid-range entry point for foul play resulting in contact with the head. This resulted in a starting point of a six week suspension.

"Having acknowledged mitigating factors including his exemplary previous record, immediate apology and remorse, and noted the absence of any aggravating factors, the committee reduced the six week entry point by three weeks, resulting in a sanction of three weeks."